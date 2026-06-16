JOOYO Drinkware Launches 'Zero-Tooling ODM' Program to Help US Brand Owners Cut Tumbler Sampling Costs

JOOYO Drinkware operates a 10,000 sqm heavy-asset manufacturing facility in Wuyi, equipped with 30+ advanced CNC robotic lines to support custom brand owners.

The Wuyi-based automated facility aims to disrupt the heavy-asset manufacturing sector by controlling defect rates under 0.3% while bypassing mold fees.

By utilizing state-of-the-art automated CNC robotic welding lines, we have not only stabilized mass-production consistency, but we also absorb the tooling liability on our end.” — Dave Hwang, Founder & Chief Engineer

WUYI, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JOOYO Drinkware , a leading heavy-asset stainless steel thermos manufacturer, today officially announced the rollout of its highly anticipated "Zero-Tooling ODM" program. Operating out of its 10,000-square-meter automated production facility in Wuyi, China, the company aims to dismantle the traditional financial barriers that North American outdoor gear brands and Amazon FBA sellers face during new product development. By integrating this initiative with their precision-engineered manufacturing lines, JOOYO Drinkware allows global buyers to deploy custom Pantone-coated, laser-engraved 32oz bottles and 40oz tumblers to the market without incurring upfront mold and tooling expenses."For too long, innovative drinkware brands have seen their growth stifled by exorbitant, non-refundable mold fees and volatile sample development costs before they even place a purchase order," said Hwang, Founder and Managing Director of JOOYO Drinkware. "Our newly optimized infrastructure changes the equation. By utilizing state-of-the-art automated CNC robotic welding lines , we have not only stabilized mass-production consistency—holding our product defect rates strictly under 0.3%—but we also absorb the tooling liability on our end. This enables global sourcing managers to preserve capital, optimize quarterly margins, and pivot their product lineups efficiently in response to shifting consumer trends."As the global market faces tightening regulatory frameworks, JOOYO’s launch comes at a critical juncture for supply chain diversification. Every item manufactured under the Zero-Tooling ODM program is constructed utilizing food-grade 18/8 stainless steel and premium vacuum insulation, guaranteeing 100% compliance with strict FDA and European LFGB food-safety standards. The program specifically accommodates strategic B2B sourcing scales, maintaining an accessible Wholesale Minimum Order Quantity (MOQ) starting at 500 pieces per batch, bridging the gap between flexible supply chains and large-scale industrial output.About JOOYO Drinkware:Headquartered in the premier manufacturing hub of Wuyi, China, JOOYO Drinkware is a specialized B2B manufacturer dedicated to producing premium, double-wall vacuum-insulated stainless steel drinkware. The company operates a 10,000-square-meter facility fortified by over 30 advanced automated CNC robotic production lines, serving global sourcing managers, distributors, and custom brand owners. Committed to rigorous quality control and technical compliance, JOOYO Drinkware provides turnkey OEM/ODM solutions with a strict production defect rate of less than 0.3%.

JOOYO Drinkware Wuyi Factory CNC Robotic Lines

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