Gordon-Booth Congratulates Peoria Fire Departments on Over $50,000 in State Grants

PEORIA, Ill. – State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, congratulates the Peoria Heights Fire Department and the West Peoria Fire Protection District on receiving grants from the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

“Our first responders dedicate their lives to keeping us safe,” said Gordon-Booth. “With this well-deserved additional funding, our local departments can invest in resources that can keep everyone in our community safer—including our first responders.”

The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal awarded a total of $6 million in grant funds across the state, with a focus on small, volunteer and nonprofit fire departments and protection districts.

The Peoria Heights Fire Department was awarded $26,000 and the West Peoria Fire Protection District was awarded $25,238. Peoria County, as a whole, received over $70,000 in small equipment grants.

“Here in Peoria, we have both career and volunteer firefighters who put their lives on the line to save us in cases of medical emergencies, fires and more,” said Gordon-Booth. “I’m so thankful to our first responders who risk their lives and livelihood for our community each time the alarm sounds.”