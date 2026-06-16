Quivers Brings Distributed Order Management to the Shopify App Store, Turning Dealer Networks Into a Fulfillment Layer

NOW LIVE: Quivers is now live on the Shopify App Store.

New app enables specialty brands to recover missed online sales through independent retailers already stocking their products.

Specialty industries thrive on relationships. We make it easier to connect brands, retailers and distributors, turning independent channels into a competitive advantage.” — Ruben Martin, CEO of Quivers

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As customer acquisition costs continue to rise and ecommerce conversion rates remain stubbornly low, specialty brands are looking for new ways to maximize every online sales opportunity. Quivers today announced the public launch of its Distributed OMS app on the Shopify App Store, enabling brands to fulfill online orders through their existing dealer networks when their own warehouses cannot complete the sale. Brands using the platform recover up to 30% of online sales that would otherwise be lost due to stockouts, shipping limitations, or high freight costs.With a single installation, brands can connect their dealer network directly to their Shopify store. When a product is unavailable at the brand's warehouse, a nearby dealer fulfills the order from existing floor stock. The dealer makes the sale, the brand wins the customer it would have lost, and the shopper receives the product faster. The solution is particularly effective for direct-to-consumer stockouts, oversized or high-freight products, and expanding ecommerce to markets where direct shipping is impractical. Distributed OMS integrates with Shopify POS and is available now through the Shopify App Store.Quivers is addressing a growing challenge for ecommerce brands. The average Shopify store converts fewer than two percent of site visitors, leaving significant revenue untapped. Because the inventory already sits on shelves in local retail stores, brands can extend fulfillment without investing in additional warehouses or third-party logistics providers, and each recovered sale moves product a dealer has already purchased B2B.Today, the Quivers platform supports more than 4,000 businesses and has processed over 300 million orders. The company will also introduce Ship-to-Store functionality for Shopify in the coming weeks, further expanding fulfillment options for brands and consumers.“We're excited to be live on the Shopify App Store, and it reflects something bigger we're focused on at Quivers.” said Ruben Martin, CEO of Quivers. “Specialty industries have always run on relationships: brands, retailers, distributors, each playing a distinct role in getting the right product to the right customer. Our job is to make unifying those independent channels easy, so the relationships become a competitive advantage rather than a coordination challenge. This is another step in that direction.”"Today, most product discovery happens on a phone. Customers already know what they want before they walk into a store," said Logan Bird, President and CEO of Mephisto. "Quivers has helped us connect that digital demand with inventory available across our retail network, creating a better experience for customers while improving fulfillment performance."About QuiversQuivers connects brands with the independent retailers who sell their products, creating a seamless path from product discovery to purchase. By transforming local dealer inventory into a fulfillment network for ecommerce orders, Quivers helps brands recover sales their own checkout cannot complete while generating additional revenue opportunities for retailers. The platform supports buy online, pick up in store, ship from store, and distributed fulfillment solutions for specialty brands worldwide.

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