Strategic Prevention Framework - Partnerships for Success for States
Short Title:
SPF-PFS-States
Initial Announcement Back to the Grants Dashboard
Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO)
NOFO Number: SP-26-003
Posted on Grants.gov: Monday, June 15, 2026
Application Due Date: Wednesday, July 15, 2026
Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance (CFDA) Number: 93.492
Intergovernmental Review (E.O. 12372): Applicants must comply with E.O. 12372 if their state(s) participates. Review process recommendations from the State Single Point of Contact (SPOC) are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.
Public Health System Impact Statement (PHSIS) / Single State Agency Coordination: Applicants must send the PHSIS to appropriate State and local health agencies by application deadline. Comments from Single State Agency are due no later than 60 days after application deadline.
Description
The purpose of this program is to: help prevent and reduce the initiation and progression of substance use and its related problems by supporting the development and delivery of community-based substance use prevention services that strengthen protective factors, reduce risk factors, build resilience, and promote well-being and expand and strengthen the capacity of prevention providers serving communities and tribes to implement evidence-based and evidence-informed prevention strategies.
Eligibility
Eligibility is statutorily limited to states, including U.S. Territories, Pacific Jurisdictions, and the District of Columbia.
Award Information
Funding Mechanism: Grant
Anticipated Total Available Funding: $8,000,000
Anticipated Number of Awards: 4
Anticipated Award Amount: Up to $2,000,000 per year per award
Length of Project: Up to 5 years
Cost Sharing/Match Required?: No
Proposed budgets cannot exceed $2,000,000 in total costs (direct and indirect) in any year of the proposed project. Annual continuation awards are contingent on the availability of funds, progress in meeting project goals and objectives, timely submission of required data and reports, compliance with all terms and conditions of award, and alignment with SAMHSA, HHS, and Trump Administration priorities.
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