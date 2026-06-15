Learn about the conduct and security of Colorado elections

Ballots for the June 30, 2026, Primary Election were mailed to all eligible voters beginning on June 8. Registered Democrats receive the Democratic Primary ballot. Registered Republicans receive the Republican Primary ballot.

Unaffiliated voters receive both the Democratic and Republican ballots but must vote and return ONLY ONE ballot and securely dispose of the ballot they do not use. If multiple voted ballots are returned in the same envelope, none of the ballots will count. Two minor parties, the Libertarian Party and Unity Party, are also holding a Primary Election.

Colorado has been conducting mail ballot elections since 2014 and is regarded as a national model for election integrity, security, and high voter turnout. Every staff member in the Douglas County Elections office is a Colorado Certified Election Official (CCEO). To receive this certification, a background check, continuous training, and oversight from the Colorado Department of State are required.

Election Officials and the temporary election workers representing different party affiliations who serve in each election are required to follow detailed federal and state laws. Visit the Conduct and Security of Elections page on DouglasCOVotes.gov for answers to your frequently asked questions about how the process works. You can also sign up for phone, text, or email notifications from BallotTrax to track your ballot from the time it’s mailed to you to when it’s accepted at Douglas County Elections.

For official voter resources and election information, or to chat with Elections staff, visit DouglasCOVotes.gov, or contact Douglas County Elections by phone at 303-660-7444.