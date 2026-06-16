Montesano Psychological Center Launches Free Interactive Mental Health Quizzes to Understand Ones Well-Being

Sometimes the biggest breakthrough starts with one honest conversation. You don’t have to figure everything out on your own—guidance, clarity, and hope are closer than you think. Healthy relationships aren’t about never having conflict—they’re about learning how to communicate, listen, and grow together. Seeking support is a sign that your relationship is worth investing in. When one family member gets support, the positive impact can ripple through the entire household. Building healthier communication and stronger connections today can create a brighter future for everyone.

New online self-check tools offer a private, no-cost first step toward understanding anxiety, relationship health, and family stress

People often know something feels off, but they are not sure how serious it is or whether therapy is the right next step.” — Dr. Liara Montesano

ANTIOCH, IL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Montesano Psychological Center, a licensed psychological practice serving the greater Antioch, Illinois area, has launched three free interactive quizzes designed to help individuals, couples, and families take an honest, informed look at their mental health. The quizzes are available now at no cost on the practice's website, montesanopsych.com, with no appointment or registration required.The three quizzes cover some of the most common challenges that bring people to therapy: anxiety, relationship strain, and family stress. Each tool is designed to be completed in minutes and delivers immediate, personalized feedback to help users understand where they stand and whether professional support might help."People often know something feels off, but they are not sure how serious it is or whether therapy is the right next step. These quizzes are a low-pressure way to get clarity. They are not diagnostic tools, but they are a meaningful starting point."-- Montesano Psychological CenterAbout the QuizzesFree Anxiety Self-Check | montesanopsych.com/anxiety-self-checkThis quiz helps users identify whether anxiety is interfering with their daily life. It explores common symptoms such as persistent worry, physical tension, sleep disruption, and avoidance behaviors, and provides feedback on the severity and patterns of what someone may be experiencing.Relationship Health Quiz | montesanopsych.com/strengthen-your-relationshipDesigned for couples, this quiz invites partners to reflect on the current state of their relationship, including communication patterns, emotional connection, conflict resolution, and overall satisfaction. Results offer a candid picture of where a relationship is thriving and where it may benefit from attention.Family Stress Quiz | montesanopsych.com/mpc_family_stressFamily life is one of the most common sources of stress, and one of the least talked about. This quiz helps families assess stress levels across key areas of home life, including communication, parenting pressures, financial strain, and caregiver burnout, and points users toward resources that may help.About Montesano Psychological CenterMontesano Psychological Center is a licensed psychological practice located in Antioch, Illinois, offering individual therapy, couples therapy, family therapy, equine-assisted therapy, telehealth services, and more. The practice serves clients across a broad range of conditions, including anxiety, depression, trauma, OCD, grief, and life transitions. Montesano Psychological Center accepts Aetna, Cigna, UnitedHealthcare, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Medicaid, and UMR.

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