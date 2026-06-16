Manny's Ultimate Mixes Earns Double Gold Medal at the 2026 San Francisco Ready-to-Drink Competition

SFRTD 2026 Double Gold Medal

Manny's Ultimate Mixes earns the competition's highest tasting honor and advances as a Best of Class Finalist at The Tasting Alliance Top Shelf Awards Gala.

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tasting Alliance has awarded Manny's Ultimate Mixes (MUM) a Double Gold Medal at the 2026 San Francisco Ready-to-Drink Competition (SFRTD), recognizing the brand among the competition's highest-rated entries. The company was also named a Best of Class Finalist, advancing to final award consideration at The Tasting Alliance's Top Shelf Awards Gala this November.

The San Francisco Ready-to-Drink Competition is one of the beverage industry's leading blind-tasting competitions, recognizing excellence across ready-to-drink products, craft mixers, specialty cocktail products, non-alcoholic beverages, and other emerging beverage categories. Entries are evaluated by expert judges through a rigorous blind-tasting process, with products assessed solely on quality, flavor, balance, and overall execution.

A Double Gold Medal represents the competition's highest tasting distinction and is awarded only when every member of a judging panel independently agrees that a product merits Gold Medal status. The additional Best of Class Finalist designation places Manny's Ultimate Mixes among a select group of top-performing products advancing to final award consideration. Final honors will be announced at the Top Shelf 2026 Awards Gala on November 8, 2026, at Hotel Nikko San Francisco.

The recognition marks a significant milestone for the growing brand and provides independent third-party validation of its commitment to quality, consistency, and ingredient integrity.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from The Tasting Alliance," said Spencer Rothschild, Owner of Manny’s Ultimate Mixes. "Earning a Double Gold Medal through blind judging is a meaningful validation of our commitment to quality. Being named a Best of Class Finalist further reinforces the strength of the product and the trust our customers, retailers, distributors, and hospitality partners place in the Manny's Ultimate Mixes brand."

Built on a philosophy that great cocktails should start with great ingredients, Manny's Ultimate Mixes has earned a loyal following through its commitment to clean-label formulations and consistent flavor. The brand's Bloody Mary and Michelada mixes contain no MSG, no high-fructose corn syrup, and no artificial preservatives while delivering the premium taste consumers expect from a craft mixer.

The recognition comes as consumers increasingly seek high-quality, clean-label beverage options. Manny's Ultimate Mixes is currently served in more than 1,000 locations across 18 states and continues to expand across retail, foodservice, hospitality, and e-commerce channels.

About Manny's Ultimate Mixes

Manny's Ultimate Mixes is a craft, non-alcoholic cocktail mixer company built on a single principle: serve the mix exactly as poured, with no on-the-fly adjustments—the only mix that needs no doctoring. The brand's all-natural, gluten-free, low-sodium Bloody Mary and Michelada mixes are available in multiple formats serving hospitality, retail, foodservice, and direct-to-consumer markets. Manny's Ultimate Mixes is committed to delivering premium flavor, consistency, and convenience without compromising ingredient quality.

About The Tasting Alliance and the San Francisco Ready-to-Drink Competition

The Tasting Alliance is one of the beverage industry's most respected authorities in professional blind judging and beverage competitions. The San Francisco Ready-to-Drink Competition recognizes excellence across ready-to-drink beverages, mixers, and specialty beverage products, with entries evaluated by expert judges using rigorous blind-tasting standards.

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