Austria's Proposed Gambling Reform to Headline Discussions at iGaming DACH Summit 2026

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After months of uncertainty, Austria’s Federal Ministry of Finance has finalised a draft law outlining the future of the country’s gambling regulatory framework. The proposed reforms and their implications for the market will be a key topic of discussion at the 3rd Annual iGaming DACH Summit , taking place on 3 – 4 December 2026 in Vienna, Austria.The framework under consideration would replace the country’s monopoly structure with an open licensing model, allowing an unlimited number of online gambling operators to enter the market. It is a clean break from the past and a clear sign that policymakers have paid close attention to what has – and has not – worked elsewhere.Industry Leaders Weigh in on the Proposed FrameworkThe recent developments raise important questions around licensing, channelisation, player protection, enforcement, and long-term market sustainability. Two experts with extensive knowledge of Austria's regulatory landscape, both of whom will be speaking at the iGaming DACH Summit later this year, shared their perspectives on the proposed framework and what it could mean for the future of the industry.Gustav Trefil, Legal Expert, Federal Ministry of Finance (Austria)Discussing the conditions required for a successful transition to a more competitive market, Gustav said:“Should Austria decide to move towards a multi-licensing model for online gambling, the primary objective should be to strengthen player channelisation towards the regulated market rather than increase competition. A well-designed licensing framework should provide access to attractive, safe, regulated gambling products while maintaining high standards of player protection. Effective regulation requires clear, enforceable obligations for licensed operators, including responsible gambling measures, player verification, anti-money laundering requirements and robust consumer safeguards. Strong enforcement against unlicensed operators is also essential. The framework can achieve its objectives only if it reduces the appeal and accessibility of illegal offerings and directs players towards licensed alternatives with appropriate protections. Ultimately, any future market model should be judged by its ability to deliver key public policy objectives: effective consumer protection, high channelisation into the legal market, market integrity, and the prevention of illegal gambling.”Arthur Stadler, Founding Partner | Attorney at Law, STADLER PARTNER RechtsanwälteAddressing both the opportunities and practical considerations surrounding the proposed framework, Arthur commented:“Austria's shift from a state monopoly to a multi-licence iGaming framework is one of the most significant regulatory developments in Europe this year. For operators, it opens a long-closed market with real commercial potential. But, as always, success will depend on a well-structured licensing process, clear compliance requirements, and effective player protection measures. I will dig deeper into whether these foundations are truly on the table and what it will take for Austria to become an attractive model for sustainable market liberalisation.”Continue the Conversation in ViennaAs one of Europe's most closely watched regulatory developments progresses, stakeholders will be assessing the potential implications for market access, compliance, and competition. Find out what these developments could mean for operators and market-entry strategies at the iGaming DACH Summit 2026 this December.Register now: https://www.eventus-international.com/igaming-dach

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