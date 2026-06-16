Florida Investors Gain a Dual Financing-and-Market Resource as Lakewood Ranch Lending and Homes in Orlando Join Forces

Scott Ward Lakewood Ranch Lending Brenden Rendo, Realtor Visit HomesInOrlando.ForSale

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Florida continues to rank among the nation's top markets for real estate investment activity, two industry veterans are teaming up to give investors and home buyers both the financing and the on-the-ground market access they need to act on it. Scott Ward of Lakewood Ranch Lending and Brenden Rendo, REALTOR® of The Homes In Orlando Team, have announced an integrated referral and co-servicing partnership — now formally active — that pairs lending and brokerage from initial pre-approval through the closing table.

The alliance combines Ward's nationally recognized private and alternative lending platform — DSCR loans, fix-and-flip financing, ground-up construction, cash-out refinance, plus VA, FHA, Jumbo, and conventional home loans — with Rendo's expertise sourcing and transacting investment-grade and primary-residence properties across the Orlando metro and greater Central Florida.

Scott Ward (NMLS #1148813) is a Certified Fund Manager and AAPL Education Board Member who has originated and funded more than $1.5 billion in real estate loans over a 27-year career. He is co-author of *Private Lender Perspectives* and a national educator on the Aspire4More tour. Lakewood Ranch Lending operates as a brand of Novus Home Mortgage, a Division of Ixonia Bank (NMLS #423065).

"The biggest bottleneck for most investors isn't finding a deal — it's closing it fast with the right capital structure in place," said Ward. "People don't just need a loan or just need an agent; they need a team working together on their behalf. Pairing our lending programs with Brenden's deal-finding and negotiation gives our shared clients a real competitive edge and makes sure nothing falls through the cracks between financing and the deal."

Brenden Rendo serves buyers, sellers, and investors throughout the Orlando metro and Central Florida — Orange, Seminole, Lake, and Volusia counties — through The Homes In Orlando Team, connecting clients with opportunities matched to their financial objectives.

"Speed and certainty of close are everything in today's market," Rendo said. "When my clients know they have a lender like Scott behind them — covering everything from FHA to DSCR to construction loans — they can make stronger offers and move without hesitation. There's virtually no borrower scenario we can't solve together. That's a game-changer."

The partnership is immediately active. Investor and home-buyer inquiries may be directed to either professional below.

Scott Ward | Lakewood Ranch Lending

941.526.0778 | scott@lakewoodranchlending.com | lakewoodranchlending.com

NMLS #1148813

Brenden Rendo, REALTOR® | NextHome Neighborhood Realty | Homes in Orlando

407-616-9019 | Brenden@homesinorlando.forsale | homesinorlando.forsale

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### About Lakewood Ranch Lending

Lakewood Ranch Lending provides private and alternative real estate financing — DSCR, Fix & Flip, Ground-Up Construction, Cash-Out Refinance, VA, FHA, Jumbo, and conventional loans — through Novus Home Mortgage, a Division of Ixonia Bank (NMLS #423065). Led by Scott Ward (NMLS #1148813), the firm has funded over $1.5 billion in loans. lakewoodranchlending.com

### About Homes in Orlando

Homes in Orlando, led by REALTOR® Brenden Rendo of NextHome Neighborhood Realty, serves buyers, sellers, and investors across Central Florida — Orange, Seminole, Lake, and Volusia counties — with data-driven market guidance and negotiation. homesinorlando.forsale

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