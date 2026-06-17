Alliant Appoints Chuck Ott as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Growth and Go-to-Market Strategy

Data and technology revenue leader joins Alliant to lead partnership strategy, strengthen client relationships, and support the company’s next phase of growth

Chuck is the right leader at the right time for Alliant. His leadership will be instrumental as we scale our go-to-market strategy and continue expanding the value we deliver to clients and partners.” — Scarlett Shipp, CEO

BREWSTER, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliant, the people-based data partner that unites what people do with why they do it, today announced that Chuck Ott has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Ott will lead Alliant’s revenue organization, including sales strategy, go-to-market execution, client growth, and strategic partnerships.

Ott brings more than 25 years of experience leading revenue growth, go-to-market transformation, and enterprise sales organizations across the marketing technology, data, and customer intelligence industries. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, North America Platform Sales at Zeta Global, where he helped scale the platform business. Prior to Zeta Global, Ott held leadership positions at Redpoint Global and Merkle, among others, where he built and led high-performing revenue and delivery organizations through periods of significant growth.

“Chuck is the right leader at the right time for Alliant,” said Scarlett Shipp, CEO of Alliant. “As we continue bringing together deterministic purchase behavior, predictive intelligence, cognitive science, and omnichannel activation, our opportunity to help brands, agencies, platforms, and data teams solve bigger challenges has never been stronger. Chuck understands how to build revenue organizations that grow with discipline, focus, and customer impact. His leadership will be instrumental as we scale our go-to-market strategy and continue expanding the value we deliver to clients and partners,” said Shipp.

Ott joins Alliant as the company enters its next chapter following the acquisition of AnalyticsIQ, with expanded capabilities, growing market momentum, and a clear vision for the future of people-based data. Today, Alliant unites depth in deterministic transaction data and performance-driven audiences with predictive data science and psychology-driven consumer insight to help organizations better understand who people are, what they do, what they are likely to do next, and why they make decisions.

“Alliant has a powerful story, a strong market position, and an incredible opportunity ahead,” said Chuck Ott, Chief Revenue Officer at Alliant. “The combination of deterministic behavior, predictive intelligence, and deep data science gives Alliant something truly differentiated in the market. I’m excited to work with Scarlett and the leadership team to build on the company’s momentum, support our clients and partners, and help more organizations turn high-quality people-based data into measurable growth,” stated Ott.

Ott is known for developing strong teams, creating alignment across functions, and bringing a disciplined approach to execution that drives results for customers and the business. His appointment reflects Alliant’s continued investment in leadership, growth, and client success as the company advances its mission to help marketers use better data to create better outcomes.

To learn more about Chuck Ott and the rest of Alliant’s leadership team, visit https://alliantinsight.com/about/.

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