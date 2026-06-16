Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel Gets a ‘Glow Up’ to Its Main Chapel and Its Newly Redesigned Website

Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel's newly remodeled chapel brings the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas directly into the ceremony space with a dazzling new sequined backdrop, neon lips, and theatrical smoke, fog and light effects.

The chapel’s new look embraces the fun and flair that Viva is known for, both in-person and online.

The new chapel design captures the fun Vegas energy that makes Viva Las Vegas Weddings one-of-a-kind. Our new website makes planning just as exciting. The hardest part is choosing a theme!” — Melody Willis-Williams, president of Wed Famously Chapels

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel , famed for its theatrical, themed weddings, is unveiling a fresh new look both inside its Main Chapel and online with the launch of a newly redesigned website, giving couples an updated experience from the first click to their first kiss. The Main Chapel remodel brings the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas directly into the ceremony space with a dazzling new sequined backdrop and neon lips signage in honor of Viva's iconic Rocky Horror Picture Show-inspired wedding package. Its smoke and fog effects continue to emanate from the stage and flow into the remodeled chapel space. A variety of additional enhancements are throughout the chapel’s bridal suite as well, embracing the gothic aesthetic so popular with the chapel’s couples, and adding further photography opportunities within the venue.The updated look extends beyond the chapel walls and onto Viva's newly redesigned website, VivaLasVegasWeddings.com . The site features neon-inspired design elements throughout and better reflects the fun, theatrical personality that has made the chapel a Las Vegas favorite for more than two decades.One of the site's newest features is an enhanced filtering function that allows couples to search the more than 150 themed packages that Viva offers, from Elvis, to Gothic and Spooky, to Superhero and Sci-Fi packages, onto amazing performances from impersonators covering the top singers of yesterday and today. This streamlined planning process helps couples quickly discover the wedding experience that best aligns with their vision and budget for a truly one-of-a-kind, bespoke-style wedding celebration, whether planning a traditional ceremony, Elvis wedding or a fully immersive themed production.While the chapel and website may have a new look, Viva continues to offer the all-in-one wedding experience that has made it a Las Vegas favorite for more than two decades. Most wedding packages include roundtrip limousine transportation, fresh floral arrangements, ceremony photography and video, livestreaming services, professional wedding planners and dedicated day-of wedding coordinators, creating a simple and stress-free planning experience for couples from around the world.Viva has also expanded its photography policy to provide couples with greater flexibility. While professional in-house photography and videography remain available and included in the packages, couples who have their hearts set on working with a photographer of their choice can now bring an outside photographer to capture their wedding day for no additional fees.The Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel has been a mainstay on the Las Vegas Strip for more than 20 years. Specializing in themed weddings with grand, theatrical productions and weddings ranging from Elvis to Star Wars, Superheroes and much more. Get your name and wedding date in lights on its jumbo Las Vegas Boulevard Strip Marquee, make the grandest of entrances to your ceremony in a pink Caddy with smoke and fog effects filling the room. Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel has four unique venues with the newly redesigned Main Chapel accommodating up to 80 guests with a stage for the grandest of productions. For more information, visit VivaLasVegasWeddings.com or connect socially @vivalasvegasweddings.About Wed Famously ChapelsWed Famously Chapels is a family-owned and operated company for more than 20 years. It has three chapels within its family of chapels, each with their own unique brand. Vegas Weddings includes eight venues offering upscale and elegant weddings on a budget and is located at 555 South 3rd Street across from the Marriage License Bureau; the world-famous Little White Wedding Chapel, the most iconic and busiest wedding chapel in Las Vegas, offering budget weddings focused on love in its memorable venues including the Tunnel of Love and Little White Chapel and is located at 1301 Las Vegas Blvd.; and Viva Las Vegas Weddings and The Vegas Event Center, offering traditional and themed weddings with receptions for up to 250 guests, that focus on a grand presentation, and is located at 1205 Las Vegas Blvd. For more information on Wed Famously and its family of chapels, call 702-WEDDING (702-933-3464) or visit VegasWeddings.com.

Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel's newly redesigned Main Chapel and bridal space famed for its themed wedding productions.

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