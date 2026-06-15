Open Call for Brooklyn Fashion Designers: Borough President Antonio Reynoso and Arts Ambassador Colm Dillane Launch Search for Five Brooklyn-Based Emerging Fashion Designers

Selected Designers Will Showcase Five Complete Looks at The 2026 People’s Runway, A Full-Service Fashion Show Hosted at Brooklyn Borough Hall This Fall

Selected Designers Will Each Receive $5,000 Grants and Mentorship Opportunities with Industry Leaders

*DESIGNERS APPLY HERE*

*FLYER AVAILABLE HERE*

BROOKLYN, NY (June 15, 2026) – Today, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso and Brooklyn Arts Ambassador Colm Dillane of KidSuper released an open call for emerging fashion designers to showcase five complete looks at The 2026 People’s Runway, a full-service fashion show hosted at Brooklyn Borough Hall this fall. The five selected designers will each receive $5,000 grants and mentorship opportunities from fashion industry leaders. The call for designers is open to all Brooklyn residents ages 18 and above. Applications close July 5th at 11:59pm. Interested designers may apply here.

Today’s announcement follows the resounding success of the first ever People’s Runway, an official CFDA New York Fashion Week show held September 2025. The event brought together more than 1,000 spectators to Brooklyn Borough Hall to experience fashion as a collision of community, culture, and creativity. With global press and major stars in attendance including Ms. Lauryn Hill, Ne-Yo, Busta Rhymes, and more, The 2025 People’s Runway provided an unparalleled platform to kickstart the careers of Brooklyn’s most promising designers.

“Last year, The People’s Runway showed that Brooklynites are hungry to see real investments in creatives that call this borough home. For the second year in a row, I am proud to partner with Brooklyn Arts Ambassador Colm Dillane to showcase and empower Brooklyn’s emerging fashion designers,” said Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso. “If you are an upcoming designer making a splash in Brooklyn’s fashion scene, this application is for you! I’m so grateful for Colm’s partnership once again as we provide a life-changing opportunity to five Brooklynites who just need a boost to get their foot through the doors and kickstart the next chapter of their careers.”

“I got my start in fashion just a few blocks from Brooklyn Borough Hall, and it’s so special to come back years later to give emerging designers the opportunity to take their career to the next level. There’s so much talent here in Brooklyn and I encourage all creatives to take a chance and submit their applications to showcase their work at The People’s Runway,” said Colm Dillane, the creative force behind KidSuper.

Specifics for Open Call for Fashion Designers

Summary

Borough President Reynoso and Arts Ambassador Colm Dillane are searching for five emerging fashion designers based in Brooklyn. If selected, each designer will be invited to show five looks at a special full-service fashion show hosted at Brooklyn Borough Hall in September.

Each designer will be provided with a $5,000 grant to assist with expenses. Please note: The Office of the Brooklyn Borough President will not provide materials, tools, or professional assistance with garment construction.

Eligibility

Applicants must be residents of Brooklyn.

Applicants must be 18 years or older.

Applicants must be available from the week of July 27 to the fashion show, early September.

Note: Submissions must be original work. The use of artificial intelligence is not allowed.

Timeline

Application opens: June 15

Application closes: July 5 at 11:59pm

Notifications go out: Week of July 20

Orientation: Week of July 27

All designs must be finalized: August 31

Fashion Show: September 2026

Fashion Show Details

The Office of the Brooklyn Borough President will provide:

Venue with runway, lighting, sound, music, and stage design

Hair and makeup

Models

Styling

Photography and videography

Backstage set up

Mentorship opportunities with industry leaders

The Office of the Brooklyn Borough President will handle:

All seating and ticketing

All external communications and press.

The Office of the Brooklyn Borough President is an inclusive equal opportunity agency of the City of New York. The Office of the Brooklyn Borough President encourages individuals of all backgrounds and walks of life to apply. Eligibility will not be determined by an individual’s sex, race, color, ethnicity, national origin, age, religion, disability, sexual orientation, veteran status, gender identity, or pregnancy.

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