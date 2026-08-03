Dorit Medved’s YA Fantasy ‘The Melody of Storm’ Ignites a Journey of Grief, Magic, and Inner Power

Dorit Medved, author of "The melody of storm" Everyone has a home. You'll find yours. An epic fantasy of monsters, betrayal and war.

This thrilling portal fantasy follows a young woman discovering her destiny and the fabled Seventh Element in a world on the brink of an epic conflict.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In The Melody of Storm, eighteen-year-old Heather "Storm" Campbell escapes a life shattered by sudden grief when a mysterious stranger offers her anexhilarating passage to Ralva, a perilous parallel world. Published by Spines, Dorit Medved’s latest YA fantasy weaves an electrifying tale of elemental magic, complex romance, and sheer resilience, as a lost teenager realizes she may be the very key to saving a fractured continent from a looming darkness.The narrative thrusts readers into the lush, immersive world of Ralva, a realm governed by the Oculi — gifted beings who command the fundamental elements of nature. Following the tragic loss of her parents in a freak lightning strike and the fading of her closest friendship back in Scotland, Storm leaves her mundane life behind to embrace the terrifying unknown. Upon arriving in this vibrant yet dangerous society, she is quickly entangled in a web of political intrigue, hidden prophecies, and profound betrayals that test her will to survive.As a relentless army of monstrous elementals wreaks havoc in Ralva’s majestic capitals, Storm refuses to remain a helpless bystander. She dedicates herself to rigorous combat training under the enigmatic Raven Nox, the King of Darkness. In the crucible of war and survival, she transforms her profound, lingering grief into the raw, untamed power, proving that human resilience can shine brighter than any inherited magic. Medved beautifully captures the essence of finding one's identity amidst chaos, delivering a high-stakes adventure that is impossible to put down.The Highlights:● A Captivating Portal Fantasy: Seamlessly blends the expansive, imaginative world-building of Ralva with the emotional authenticity of a young woman's desperate search for belonging and purpose.● A Fierce, Unyielding Heroine: Storm transforms from a grieving, isolated teenager into a formidable warrior, overcoming betrayals, physical trials, and her own inner demons to master her destiny.● Intricate Magic and Politics: Explores the thrilling dynamics of the six Oculi rulers, the concept of fated soulmates, and the mysterious "Seventh Element" that could ultimately tip the scales of an epic conflict."I wanted to write a story about how profound loss can forge an entirely new version of ourselves," says Dorit Medved. "Storm's journey into Ralva is a testament to the fact that even in the darkest moments, when we feel entirely powerless, we possess a fierce, untamable energy waiting to be unleashed."Available in 3 Languages:The Melody of Storm is available to readers worldwide in the following languages and formats: English : Available in E-Book, Hardcover, Softcover, and Audiobook formats. Find the English edition on Amazon. German : Available in E-Book, Hardcover, Softcover, and Audiobook formats. Find the German edition on Amazon. Russian : Available in E-Book and Hardcover formats. Find the Russian edition on Amazon.About the Author:Born in Karlsruhe, Germany, in 2006, Dorit Medved has been a lifelong, passionate reader of fantasy novels, an enthusiasm that quickly inspired her to craft her own expansive universes. Demonstrating remarkable talent at a young age, she began writing her first novel, Shadow Light, at just twelve years old and completed its sequel by age fourteen. The Melody of Storm is the young author's impressive third book, showcasing her evolving voice and her dedication to exploring themes of resilience, magic, and coming-of-age. The highly anticipated sequel is currently awaiting publication.Book Details● Title: The Melody of Storm● Author: Dorit Medved● Publisher: Spines● ISBN: 979-8-89950-349-8● Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwide.Published with Spines, the world’s first tech-driven publishing platform.

The melody of storm by Dorit Medved | Official Trailer

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