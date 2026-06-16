Statement from Chairman Aguilar on the 14th Anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program

June 15, 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar released the following statement on the 14th Anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, affirming House Democrats' commitment to protecting Dreamers from Republican attacks on immigrants:

“Fourteen years ago, the creation of the DACA program gave young people who were brought to this country as children the opportunity to live, work and build a life in the greatest nation on earth.

“Dreamers and DACA recipients are part of America’s story: they are our nation’s doctors, teachers, small business owners and veterans, enriching our communities and strengthening our economy.

“But as we mark this anniversary, Dreamers continue to face uncertainty because of Donald Trump’s and Republicans’ relentless attacks on the immigrant community and the DACA program.

“Donald Trump said his immigration enforcement would go after the most violent criminals. Instead, he’s going after law-abiding immigrants and DACA recipients whose parents brought them to this country for a better life.

“The United States has always been a nation of immigrants, built on hope, opportunity and the promise of a better tomorrow. That’s why House Democrats will keep fighting to protect DACA recipients from extremists’ attacks and hold the President accountable for his cruel and un-American immigration policies.”

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