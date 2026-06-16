Community conversation brings residents and local leaders together in Palisade

Mesa County Commissioner JJ Fletcher recently participated in the Palisade Chamber of Commerce's "Your Community Over Coffee" event, joining business leaders, elected officials and community members for informal discussions about issues affecting the local community.

The event gave attendees an opportunity to discuss topics important to the business community, including economic development, legislative updates and other local issues, in a roundtable setting.

Hosted by the Palisade Chamber of Commerce, the event encouraged open dialogue among residents, business owners and community leaders.

Mesa County values opportunities to engage directly with residents and local stakeholders and appreciates the conversations that help inform county leaders about community needs and priorities.