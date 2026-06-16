Why NexaNano Was Built: Creating More Opportunity for Contractors Nationwide

Nexanano Founder, Malcolm Stout Applying NexaNano Concrete & Stone Protect

Utah-Based Surface Protection Company Shares the Mission Behind Its Growth and Expanding Installer Network

Our focus remains the same as it was on day one: support contractors, protect surfaces, and build a company that creates lasting value for everyone involved.” — Malcolm Stout

SPANISH FORK, UT, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every successful company starts with a belief. For NexaNano, that belief was simple: contractors deserve better products, better support, and better opportunities to grow their businesses.Founded by industry veteran Malcolm Stout , NexaNano was created after years of firsthand experience working alongside contractors, property owners, and service professionals across the industry. Through those experiences, Stout saw a common challenge. Many contractors were searching for ways to create additional revenue, deliver long-term value to customers, and stand out in increasingly competitive markets.Rather than simply introducing another product to the market, NexaNano was built around a broader mission: helping contractors grow stronger businesses while providing homeowners and property owners with advanced surface protection solutions designed to extend the life of the surfaces they depend on every day.“From the beginning, our vision was bigger than a product,” said Stout. “We wanted to build a company that genuinely supports the people doing the work. Contractors are the backbone of this industry, and we believed there was an opportunity to create something that helped them grow while delivering exceptional value to their customers.”Today, NexaNano specializes in advanced SiO₂ surface protection solutions designed for concrete, roofing, wood, stone, and other exterior surfaces. Manufactured in Payson, Utah, the company’s technology helps property owners protect and preserve valuable surfaces exposed to weather, moisture, UV exposure, and environmental wear.What has fueled much of the company’s growth is the response from both installers and property owners. Contractors across the country continue to report strong customer demand for a solution that combines long-lasting protection with environmental responsibility. NexaNano’s technology is designed to deliver exceptional performance without relying on the harsh chemicals commonly found in traditional sealants.The company’s formulations are fully biodegradable containing no PFAS (“forever chemicals”), and are designed to be safe for families, pets, landscaping, and the environments where they are applied. As awareness grows around the long-term environmental impact of many traditional treatment products, more contractors and property owners are actively seeking options that deliver both performance and peace of mind like NexaNano.“Our installers consistently tell us that homeowners are looking for better options like this,” said Stout. “People want products that perform exceptionally well, but they also care about what they’re putting on and around their homes. We believe you shouldn’t have to choose between performance and environmental responsibility.”Yet, according to company leadership, exceptional technology alone is not what separates NexaNano.NexaNano has invested heavily in building a contractor-focused ecosystem that includes education, resources, support, and exclusive territory opportunities for qualified installer partners. The company’s goal is to help contractors grow sustainable businesses while providing a product they can confidently stand behind.“Our success is directly connected to the success of our installers,” said Stout. “When contractors win, homeowners win, communities win, and the industry moves forward. That’s the kind of company we set out to build.”The combination of product performance and contractor support has fueled much of the company’s expansion. Across the nation, installer partners are helping homeowners and commercial property owners extend the life of existing surfaces while creating a valuable additional service offering for their businesses. As demand continues to grow for preventative maintenance and long-term surface preservation solutions, NexaNano continues to invest in resources designed to help contractors create sustainable growth.The company believes the future of the industry will be driven by innovation, education, environmental responsibility, and stronger partnerships between manufacturers and the professionals who serve customers every day.“We’re still in the early chapters of our story,” added Stout. “Our focus remains the same as it was on day one: support contractors, protect surfaces, and build a company that creates lasting value for everyone involved.”About NexaNano:NexaNano is a Utah-based manufacturer of advanced SiO₂ surface protection solutions for concrete, roofing, wood, stone, and other exterior surfaces. Through a combination of innovative technology, contractor education, and business growth support, NexaNano helps installers, homeowners, and commercial property owners protect and extend the life of the surfaces they depend on.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.