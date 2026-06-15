Montana Auditor James Brown Commemorates World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

June 15, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE HELENA, Mont. — Montana Auditor James Brown commemorates June 15 as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. This day serves as an opportunity to shine a light on the all-too-common mistreatment and exploitation of senior citizens by criminal actors. The World Health Organization defines elder abuse as: “a single or repeated act, or lack of appropriate action, occurring within any relationship where there is an expectation of trust, which causes harm or distress to an older person.” Elder abuse includes physical, sexual, psychological, and emotional abuse, financial and material abuse, abandonment, neglect, and serious loss of dignity and respect. Elder abuse remains largely underrecognized and underreported both nationally and in Montana. The National Council on Aging estimates that only 1 in every 24 cases of abuse is reported to authorities. Consequently, Auditor Brown and his office are committed to raising awareness of this devastating issue, preventing the abuse and fraud of Montana seniors in the first place, responding effectively when abuse does occur, and pursuing legal justice for victims. Fraudsters and scammers take advantage of the trusting nature of many Montanans, especially our elders. They turn that strength of Treasure State residents into a weakness they can exploit for financial gain. “I’m tasked with protecting Montana consumers in the investment and insurance spaces. Despicably, scammers and fraudsters often target seniors that are socially isolated and susceptible to new and sophisticated fraud techniques that utilize artificial intelligence,” Auditor Brown said. “My team is dedicated to finding and catching these criminals. When we do track them down, they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law for preying on vulnerable members of our communities.” According to the FBI’s 2025 Internet Crime Report, individuals aged 60+ suffered approximately $7.75 billion in internet crime losses last year – up by 59% from 2024. That figure also includes $31.77 million in losses for Montana seniors. Brown’s office, alongside the Montana Department of Justice and other local, tribal, state, and federal law enforcement partners, works tirelessly to educate the public about scam and fraud risks. This includes educating the public about where to report suspected cases of abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation. “The reality is that victims of fraud and abuse, especially seniors, are often hesitant to contact authorities out of embarrassment or concerns about losing independence and autonomy,” Auditor Brown added. “There is no shame in speaking up. Fraudsters and scammers can only be brought to justice when brave victims share their stories and help us catch these lowlife criminals.” Montanans are encouraged to be vigilant about online investment advice and offers. Criminals frequently seek to establish trust or fake romantic relationships with victims before defrauding them. To report suspected fraud and receive support from professional staff, call the Auditor’s office at 406-444-2040, file a complaint online at csimt.gov, or contact your local Adult Protective Services (APS) agency. ###

840 Helena Avenue, Helena, Montana 59601

(main fax) 406.444.3413 I (securities fax) 406.444.5558

(insurance consumer services fax) 406.444.1980 I (legal fax) 406.444.3499

(phone) 800.332.6148 or 406.444.2040 I (email) csi@mt.gov I (web) www.csimt.gov

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