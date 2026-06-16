Traffic Control Signal Replacements in Southwestern Connecticut

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) will conduct a virtual public information meeting concerning traffic control signal replacements across Southwestern Connecticut in East Haven, Fairfield, Milford, North Haven, Norwalk, Trumbull, Wallingford, West Haven, and Westport on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at 6:00 p.m.

The public information meeting is being held to provide the public and local community the opportunity to offer comments or ask questions regarding the proposed project. The meeting will take place on Zoom. A question and answer (Q&A) session will immediately follow the presentation, which will be recorded. For instructions on accessing the meeting and ways to provide comments and ask questions, please visit portal.ct.gov/DOTSouthwestCT0173-0551.

“The replacement of traffic control signals will modernize the aging infrastructure to current standards, maintaining reliable operation and improving safety at various intersections throughout various towns in southwest Connecticut,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Project Manager Kaethe Podgorski. “We encourage the public to attend this meeting and to share feedback with the CTDOT project team.”

Right-of-way impacts are expected to be minimal around new signal equipment and sidewalks at some project intersections.

Construction is anticipated to begin spring 2028 based on the availability of funding, acquisition of rights of way, and approval of permit(s). The estimated construction cost is approximately $18 million. The project is anticipated to be undertaken with 100% state funds.

For audio only, individuals can listen to the meeting by calling 877-853-5257 and enter Meeting ID 891 8729 7077. Individuals with hearing and/or speech disabilities may dial 711 for Telecommunications Relay Services (TRS). Individuals may also request that project information be mailed to them within one week by contacting Kaethe Podgorski at DOTSignalReplacements@ct.gov or 860-594-2189.

Language assistance may be requested by contacting the CTDOT Language Assistance Call Line at 860-594-2109. Requests should be made at least five business days prior to the meeting. Language assistance is provided at no cost to the public and efforts will be made to respond to timely requests for assistance.

Non-English language closed captioning will be available on Zoom. The recording will be posted following the meeting in CTDOT’s public meeting playlist at portal.ct.gov/ctdotVPIMarchive.

Members of the public can submit comments and questions during the two-week public comment period following the meeting. Please submit comments and questions by Tuesday, July 28, 2026, to DOTSignalReplacements@ct.gov or 860-594-2189. Please reference Project No. 0173-0551 in the email or voicemail.