Reward offered in investigation of missing Wadena woman

ST. PAUL – Spotlight on Crime today announced a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the whereabouts of Carla Beth Anderson and the identity of those responsible for her 1987 disappearance. Anderson disappeared from her Wadena home sometime between 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13 and noon on Saturday, Nov. 14. Despite an exhaustive investigation, Wadena Police Department investigators have not been able to find Anderson nor the person(s) responsible for her disappearance. Spotlight on Crime is offering a reward of up to $25,000. Investigators hope the reward encourages someone to come forward with information that will help investigators locate Carla Anderson.

Carla Beth Anderson, 23, of Wadena disappeared sometime between Nov. 13-14, 1987.

Carla Anderson, a vulnerable adult, returned to her Greenwood Apartments residence at approximately 8 p.m. on Nov. 13, 1987, after an evening out with her mother and stepfather during which they had dinner and rented movies. She was scheduled to work the next day at noon, but never showed up, and didn’t answer multiple phone calls from people trying to find her. Inside her apartment investigators found no signs of a break-in and nothing indicating a struggle. Carla’s apartment door was locked and her purse was still inside. The only things missing from her apartment were her apartment keys and her Hardee’s jacket. One of the rented movies was still in the VCR.

Investigators do not believe that Carla would have chosen to disappear and are unaware of a motive for someone to harm her. No witnesses to aid the investigation have been found. Investigators have conducted hundreds of interviews and pursued hundreds of leads, but an exhaustive investigation has resulted in no arrests, and Carla Anderson remains missing.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Wadena Police Department at 218-631-7700 or the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension at 877-996-6222 or bca.tips@state.mn.us. Information can be provided anonymously.