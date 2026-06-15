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State Auditor James Brown Joins Fellow Statewide Officials at June Land Board Meeting in Approving Over $1 Million in New Revenue for Montana Schools

June 15, 2026
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

HELENA, Mont. — Auditor James Brown joined his State Land Board colleagues to review and approve multiple projects benefiting the state’s trust beneficiaries and public institutions. The June Land Board meeting highlighted key initiatives generating an estimated $1,086,443 in revenues for the people of Montana.

“I’m proud to serve as a member of the Land Board, where I get the honor of helping to manage Montana’s state lands for the benefit of Treasure State schools,” Auditor Brown said. “Responsible management of these lands is of paramount importance to me as a fourth-generation Montanan.”

They approved the following revenue-generating actions:
Timber Sales (estimated): $36,556
Oil and Gas Lease Sale: $925,978
Easements: $123,909

The Board’s actions are estimated to generate $1,086,443 in revenue, directly benefiting Montana’s state trust funds and educational initiatives.

The Montana Land Board consists of the top five statewide elected officials. The board manages millions of acres of state trust lands, ensuring both financial returns for trust beneficiaries and responsible land stewardship for future generations.

For more information about the Land Board, visit our website at csimt.gov/land-board.

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840 Helena Avenue, Helena, Montana 59601
(main fax) 406.444.3413  I  (securities fax) 406.444.5558
(insurance consumer services fax) 406.444.1980  I  (legal fax) 406.444.3499
(phone) 800.332.6148 or 406.444.2040  I  (email) csi@mt.gov  I  (web) www.csimt.gov

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State Auditor James Brown Joins Fellow Statewide Officials at June Land Board Meeting in Approving Over $1 Million in New Revenue for Montana Schools

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