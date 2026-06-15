MONTROSE CSU EXTENSION OFFICE MOVES TO NEW LOCATION TO EXPAND COMMUNITY OUTREACH

The Montrose branch of the Tri-River Area Colorado State University Extension has moved locations to 949 N. 2 Street – next door to the old location at the Montrose County Fairgrounds. The expanded space, first-floor reception, and more centralized location will increase accessibility and allow the organization to keep expanding its operations in the local community as a free/low-cost resource for all.

The Montrose CSU Extension has several areas of public resources related to agriculture and natural resources, including assistance with small acreage management, STEM educational outreach with local schools, classes and resources for food and consumer science, diagnostics and education through the volunteer Colorado Master Gardener Program, and the Montrose County 4-H Program which is currently in preparations for the upcoming Montrose County Fair and Rodeo. Further resources are also available in entomology, horticulture, agronomy, and livestock/range through the larger Tri-River Area Extension serving Montrose County.

With resources reaching thousands throughout the Western Slope, CSU Extension already has a foundation in educational outreach and community support that it intends to expand upon with the introduction of the new space. The office is currently open and ready to receive inquiries, with several classes and events slated to take place throughout the year.

To connect with the Montrose County CSU Extension, please call 970-249-3935 or email traextension@gmail.com – or stop by the new location Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM (closed 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM for lunch).

TRA Extension – Montrose

970-249-3935

traextension@gmail.com