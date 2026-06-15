Shedding Light on the Invisible: June is Migraine & Headache Awareness Month

Shedding Light on the Invisible: Migraine & Headache Awareness Month

If you’ve ever felt like your head was in a vice or had to retreat to a dark room while the world stayed bright and loud, this month is for you.

Migraine is more than just a headache. It is a complex neurological disease that affects over 1 billion people worldwide. This June, let’s talk about how to manage it, how to support those who have it, and how to find a little humor in the struggle.

Understanding the Migraine Brain and The Connection of Food:

While a migraine diet isn’t one-size-fits-all, certain foods contain chemicals that can trigger the brain’s pain pathways or cause blood vessels to expand and contract rapidly. Below is a breakdown of common food triggers to avoid or monitor to help with migraine prevention:

Category Foods & Drinks to Avoid The “Why” Aged & Fermented Aged cheeses (Blue, brie, cheddar), sauerkraut, kimchi, and soy sauce. These are high in tyramine, a natural byproduct of protein breakdown that is a notorious trigger. Processed Meats Hot dogs, deli meats, bacon, and pepperoni. These often contain nitrates or nitrites, which preserve color but can dilate blood vessels. Additives Foods and MSG (monosodium glutamate) or artificial sweeteners like aspartame. MSG is a common flavor enhancer in fast food and snacks that can overexcite nerve cells. Alcohol Red wine, beer, and dark spirits. Alcohol causes dehydration and contains tannins and histamine, all of which contribute to attacks. Caffeine Excessive coffee, tea, or energy drinks. While a little caffeine can sometimes stop a migraine, caffeine withdrawal or rebound is a major trigger.

Tips for Migraine Prevention:

The 3-Hour Rule: Avoid skipping meals as this causes blood sugar levels to drop.

Watch the Chocolate: For some, chocolate is a trigger due to beta-phenylethylamine; for others, it’s just a craving that happens during the early phase of a migraine.

Stay Hydrated: Aim for consistent water intake throughout the day, as even mild dehydration can spark an attack.

The Elimination Diet: Try removing one category (like aged cheeses) for two weeks while keeping a headache diary to see if your frequency decreases.

Everyone’s triggers are unique! What causes a migraine for one person might be perfectly fine for you. Keeping a food journal alongside your symptom tracker is the most effective way to find your personal “no-go” list.

WICHealth.org, (970) 874-2185