Travel Advisory: Traffic Restrictions Start June 22 for Roadway Improvements on Sprague Street in Portsmouth

Starting Monday, June 22, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will begin roadway improvements along Sprague Street in Portsmouth. This work will require traffic restrictions from Route 114 (Turnpike Avenue) to Route 138 (West Main Road), Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The first step in the improvement process is pavement reclamation, which grinds down the existing asphalt and underlying base, mixes it with special stabilizers, and then compacts it into a strong, durable foundation for a new roadway surface. This will be followed by paving.

RIDOT chose to begin this project after the last day of school and anticipates completion before the end of August. Detours may be needed for the first two weeks of this work. Depending upon their direction of travel, motorists can follow the signed detours using Turnpike Avenue, Bristol Ferry Road, Boyds Lane and East Main Road. Local access will be maintained at all times for homes on Sprague Street.

Detour maps are available at www.ridot.net/DetourMaps. For specific lane closures, please check out the Department's weekly traffic forecast at www.ridot.net/travel/traveladvisories.php.

In addition to new pavement, the improvements on Sprague Street will include new ADA compliant sidewalks and wheelchair ramps, signing and striping, drainage structure reconstruction, and traffic signal upgrades. A pedestrian safety device will be installed near Portsmouth High School at the intersection of Sprague Street and Education Lane. Known as a Rapid Rectangular Flashing Beacon (RRFB), it serves to alert drivers when pedestrians are crossing a road.

This $21.60 million project also includes similar pavement, traffic and safety enhancements for Route 114 (West Main Road), from John Kesson Lane to Locust Avenue, and from Corys Lane to Turnpike Avenue. Intersection improvements also are scheduled on Route 138 (East Main Road) at McCorrie Lane, where the existing gas line will be removed. Project completion is slated for spring 2028.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather.