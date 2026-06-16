BIXOLON Introduces XT6-40 Industrial Label Printer Series Delivering Precision, Flexibility and High-Resolution Printing

New premium industrial printer series supports complex labelling applications with expanded memory, precision printing and flexible integration.

The XT6-40 series has been developed to deliver exceptional print performance alongside intelligent media management and flexible configuration options, enabling businesses to streamline workflows.” — John Kim, Marketing Director at BIXOLON.

SEONGNAM , GYEONGGI-DO PROVINCE, SOUTH KOREA, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BIXOLON Co., Ltd., a leading global manufacturer of Mobile, Label, and POS printers, today launches the XT6-40 series , premium 4-inch (114 mm) industrial label printers. Designed to meet the evolving demands of manufacturing, warehousing, logistics and retail environments, the XT6-40 series combines robust industrial performance with intelligent usability features to deliver high-quality label production. The series offers three print resolution models: the XT6-40 delivers up to 14 ips (356 mm/sec) at 203 dpi, the XT6-43 up to 12 ips (305 mm/sec) at 300 dpi, and the XT6-46 up to 5 ips (127 mm/sec) at 600 dpi. While additionally, featuring versatile media handling capabilities for high-volume operations and optional RFID encoding and printing functionality (XT6-40NR).Engineered with a flat and right-angle design for seamless integration into industrial workspaces, the XT6-40 series offers a choice of either a 3.5-inch colour TFT LCD (XT6-40) or a 5-inch colour TFT touch LCD (XT6-40N and XT6-40NR) display for intuitive operation and printer management. The series features advanced 8-level print head pressure control to optimise print quality across a wide range of media types, while its toolless ribbon tension management simplifies setup and maintenance for operators. To further improve operational efficiency, the XT6-40 series also supports optional media and ribbon near-end sensors, providing real-time remaining status indication to minimise downtime during production workflows.Built for flexibility and performance, the XT6-40 series is equipped with up to 1 GB SDRAM and 1 GB Flash memory to support complex print tasks and large data processing requirements. The printer also offers versatile media handling options including both internal and external rewinder support, enabling efficient label production and application across multiple industrial environments. In addition, optional RFID encoding and printing capability allows businesses to enhance inventory visibility, asset tracking and supply chain accuracy through smart labelling applications.“Today’s industrial environments require printing solutions that combine durability, precision and operational simplicity,” said John Kim, Marketing Director at BIXOLON. “The XT6-40 series has been developed to deliver exceptional print performance alongside intelligent media management and flexible configuration options, enabling businesses to streamline workflows while maintaining outstanding print quality across a wide range of industrial labelling applications.”Availability:The XT6-40 series is available to order in BIXOLON's Head Office sales region. The industrial printer will then be available to order through BIXOLON America’s and Europe’s sales region from early 2027.

BIXOLON XT6-40 Series Industrial Label Printer

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