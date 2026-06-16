Google and Blackstone TPU JV, Microsoft Expansion, and Amazon Land Deal Signal New Data Center Growth

Datacenter KPIs as of June 1, 2026 Aterio Logo

May saw major data center moves from Google, Blackstone, Microsoft, Amazon, Crusoe, Related Digital, Bell, and Beacon Point.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aterio, a provider of continuously updated U.S. data center intelligence , released its June 2026 US Datacenter Monthly industry update. The report summarizes major development activity observed during May 2026 across North America, including cloud infrastructure partnerships, hyperscale campus development, vertical construction milestones, land acquisitions, and project approval outcomes.Aterio publishes monthly industry updates informed by its daily-updated subscription dataset , which tracks active, under-construction, and announced data center projects.MAY 2026 DATA CENTER OVERVIEWMay activity showed continued expansion in large-scale data center infrastructure, with major providers and infrastructure investors advancing partnerships, construction milestones, land acquisitions, and power-backed campuses.The month also highlighted the growing gap between announced capacity and execution risk. Several projects moved into visible construction or site preparation, while others faced local policy challenges, including the rejection of a proposed campus in Cleveland.STRATEGIC CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERSHIPSBlackstone and Google have formed a joint venture to build a dedicated TPU cloud platform, combining Google’s AI hardware and software stack with Blackstone’s infrastructure capital. The partnership is intended to expand enterprise access to dedicated compute capacity as demand for specialized cloud infrastructure continues to grow.LARGE-SCALE CAMPUS DEVELOPMENTBeacon Point is developing a 525-acre hyperscale data center campus in Nueces County, Texas, with approved capacity reaching 1 GW. Approximately 700 MW is targeted by Q1 2027, with the remaining 300 MW planned by Q4 2028. The first two phases represent an estimated $17 billion investment.Related Digital has been identified as the developer for Google’s planned $15 billion data center campus in Montgomery County, Missouri. The project spans more than 900 acres and includes two 741,000 square foot data center buildings, along with supporting infrastructure.CONSTRUCTION PROGRESS AND CAMPUS EXPANSIONVertical construction has commenced on Building 1 of Related Digital’s 1.4 GW Michigan campus, part of the Stargate initiative serving Oracle and OpenAI. The milestone marks a transition from site preparation into vertical development at one of the largest AI-focused campuses in the Midwest.May 2026 satellite imagery confirms land staging and grading activity for Buildings 9 and 10 at Crusoe’s Stargate–Abilene campus in Texas. The two facilities, recently secured by Microsoft, are each planned at 738,382 square feet and approximately 336 MW, adding roughly 672 MW of new capacity.Aterio can confirm through satellite imagery that Bell has broken ground on its planned 300 MW data center campus in Sherwood, Saskatchewan, with site clearing beginning in late April. The development is expected to support Cerebras’ infrastructure needs as the company enters public markets.LAND ACQUISITION AND FUTURE DEVELOPMENTAmazon has acquired a 1,300-acre property in Bastrop County, Texas, positioning the site for potential future data center development. Detailed campus plans, building counts, and power capacity have not yet been disclosed.PROJECT STATUS AND POLICY OUTCOMESCleveland City Council rejected Lakeland Equity Group’s proposed $1.6 billion hyperscale data center campus in Slavic Village. The project called for three two-story buildings totaling 150 MW of capacity across the former Morabito Enterprises site. The decision halts a project that had been under review as Cleveland considered broader policy restrictions on data center development.MARKET OUTLOOKMay developments show how large-scale data center growth is increasingly being shaped by partnerships, power availability, and execution timelines. Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Blackstone, Related Digital, Crusoe, Beacon Point, and Bell all advanced projects tied to growing compute demand.At the same time, the Cleveland rejection shows that local approvals remain a key constraint, even as major providers and infrastructure developers continue to expand. As more projects move from announcement to construction, tracking real-world progress remains critical to understanding where capacity is actually coming online.ABOUT ATERIOAterio provides real-time, facility-level intelligence on data center development, power demand, and digital infrastructure growth. Its continuously updated subscription dataset tracks active, under-construction, and announced data center projects, supporting energy-market participants, infrastructure investors, and strategic planners.Learn more at https://www.aterio.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.