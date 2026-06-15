U.S. Navy launches industry solicitation for historic Bremerton Multi-Mission Dry Dock

The Navy reached two major milestones today in the modernization of Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS & IMF) with the official launch of the Multi-Mission Dry Dock website and the posting of a critical Sources Sought announcement on SAM.gov.

Under the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP), the Multi-Mission Dry Dock represents the largest single infrastructure modernization project in Navy history.

"The launch of our official project website and the release of the Sources Sought represents day one of a multi-decade, critical infrastructure project for the Navy,” said Capt. Troy Brown, the accountable project officer for Multi-Mission Dry Dock. “We are opening our doors to the nation's best engineering and construction minds on SAM.gov while simultaneously providing a transparent, easily accessible resource for the local public who live and work alongside us."

A One-Stop Information Hub: The newly launched https://multimissiondrydock.com/ will serve as the single public repository for all information related to the Multi-Mission Dry Dock. As construction preparation intensifies, the website will provide prospective industry partners, elected officials, tribal partners, and the local community direct access to:

Partnership Resources

Project Information

Frequently Asked Questions

Important Documents

As the project evolves, the site will expand to include traffic and construction advisories, historic preservation updates, surveys, and more.

Engaging Industry Partners via SAM.gov: NAVFAC Northwest officially published a Sources Sought announcement on the federal contracting portal, SAM.gov. This solicitation assesses commercial market capabilities and interest from qualified prime contractors, joint ventures, and small businesses.

The proposed project scope will include dry dock drainage, dewatering and flooding system, a caisson and caisson gate, roadways and rail networks, portal crane track, access and egress elements, mechanical, electrical, and communications systems, and utility routing tunnels. Construction of the Multi-Mission Dry Dock culminates in a fully pressure-relieved dry dock facility capable of accommodating shipyard repair services for the new Ford-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, current Nimitz-class aircraft carriers, and other surface and subsurface ships.

"This project is a massive engineering undertaking that will require the highest levels of industry expertise," said Brown. “We encourage companies of all sizes, including our local and regional small businesses, to review the Sources Sought notice on SAM.gov. Partnering with us means joining the team directly responsible for delivering the foundation of fleet readiness.”

The Navy is still undergoing the National Environmental Policy Act process, which includes an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). The Final EIS and Record of Decision are expected later this year.

For more information on the project, details on contracting opportunities or to sign up for updates, visit https://multimissiondrydock.com/.

Contractors interested in the Sources Sought announcement can find details on SAM.gov by searching for the solicitation under NAVFAC Northwest.

– USN –

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command that delivers life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to the fleet and Marine Corps priorities. Follow us at http://www.facebook.com/navfacnorthwest, and https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/navfacnorthwest/.