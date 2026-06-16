Revino Receives $4.8M Grant To Build First California Bottle Reuse Facility, Begins Deploying Washed Bottles for Reuse

The first two pallets of washed Revino wine bottles were delivered to Brooks Winery to be refilled on their bottling line. There are now 1.9 million returnable, reusable Revino bottles in circulation, including this bottle from Partners in Crime.

We know recycling alone will not mitigate climate change. We must invest in reuse systems.” — Adam Rack, Revino Co-Founder and COO

NEWBERG, OR, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CalRecycle has awarded Revino a $4,867,070 grant to establish a first-of-its-kind certified Bottle Washer Processing facility in Lompoc, California, that will build the infrastructure for a reusable glass-bottle ecosystem. The facility will be capable of washing 10 million glass beverage containers for reuse annually and is expected to be operational in late 2027, a significant step in Revino's expansion into California.

In tandem with the grant, Revino is currently securing up to $5 million in capital to cover facility buildout, operational costs, and future expansion. The new facility will sit in a shared building with Lompoc Valley Community Health Organization and will feature an end-to-end washing line with label removal, drying, and electronic bottle inspection capabilities to ensure the safe processing and reuse of glass beverage containers.

“We know recycling alone will not mitigate climate change. We must invest in reuse systems,” stated Adam Rack, Co-Founder of Revino. “This grant from CalRecycle helps us take the first step toward keeping glass bottles circulating locally in California and making reuse an easy choice for residents. We are eager for this partnership to continue creating scalable reuse opportunities throughout the state.”

The reuse system is already active in the Northwest. Revino’s inaugural washing facility in McMinnville, Oregon, is operational and the first two pallets of collected, washed, inspected, and repacked Revino bottles were recently delivered to Brooks Winery for reuse on its bottling line.

Reusing existing Revino bottles offers 85% carbon savings per bottle compared to single-use glass and represents the first step toward the 50 reuses each bottle is designed to achieve. Only three reuses are required for the bottles to become carbon-neutral, addressing the most carbon-intensive element of the winemaking process.

Once completed, Revino’s Lompoc washing facility will allow bottles collected in California to be sanitized and reused within the state, reducing the need for carbon-taxing freight to the Oregon washing facility, and creating a more localized circular system for wine packaging. Combined with Revino’s lightweight bottle design, which already reduces transportation-related emissions, the facility represents a significant opportunity for California wineries to lower their carbon footprint.

California wineries do not need to wait for the Lompoc facility to come online to begin participating. Right now, brands can order Revino’s reusable bottles through Saxco as well as reuse-ready adhesive labels, ensuring a supply of bottles has circulated in the market, been collected, and is ready for sanitization and reuse once the California facility begins operations.

Revino’s returnable, reusable bottles are quickly gaining momentum. Since its founding in 2022, Revino has partnered with 120 brands and sold 1.9 million reusable glass bottles to date. Currently, bottles can be returned at more than 100 locations across the Northwest, including every New Seasons Market store through the grocer’s Neighbor Rewards program.

As a leader in the reuse movement, Revino recently joined a global effort led by the PR3 Global Standards Panel to develop a universal symbol for reusable packaging and reuse systems. The symbol, which helps consumers recognize products designed for reuse, is now featured on Revino packaging.

About Revino: Revino is a Certified B Corp™ organization that powers a circular economy for glass beverage bottles. After use, their proprietary bottles are collected, washed, inspected, and redeployed up to 50 times, helping wineries dramatically reduce carbon emissions.

Revino’s proprietary bottles are American-made in Tracy, CA, and Kalama, WA, by O-I Glass, allowing producers to bypass imports that may be subject to tariffs, shipping delays, and other supply chain challenges.

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