RadHash Launches Capio, Introducing the Capital Layer for Private Companies

Capital isn't an event. It's an operation

Capio introduces CapOps™, embedding capital into business operations through first-party operational data instead of manually created fundraising artifacts.

Investor relations shouldn't begin after the round closes” — Lorde Astor West

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- July 4, 2026 — RadHash today announced Capio™, the world's first Capital Layer for Private Companies, introducing CapOps™ (Capital Operations), a new operational discipline that transforms the way companies discover capital, engage investors, conduct diligence, govern ownership, and prepare for future liquidity.

For decades, capital has existed outside the business.

Companies stop operating to prepare pitch decks, investor updates, spreadsheets, financial models, diligence packages, and virtual data rooms—creating artifacts that often duplicate information already maintained throughout the business.

Capio changes that.

Embedded directly within a company's operating environment, Capio continuously organizes the information required throughout the capital lifecycle. Instead of manually assembling fundraising materials, companies grant permissioned access to information derived directly from first-party operational data generated by the business itself.

The result is CapOps™—a continuous operational capability rather than a periodic fundraising event.

"Capital has always been treated as an event," said Astor West, Founder and CEO of RadHash. "We believe capital should operate like every other critical function of a business. Just as companies have software for sales, finance, operations, and payments, they now need a Capital Layer that continuously prepares them for investment, governance, and growth."

Unlike traditional fundraising platforms that rely on manually uploaded documents, third-party databases, or point-in-time snapshots, Capio derives information directly from the systems operating the business.

This approach enables companies to:

Continuously prepare for fundraising without interrupting operations.

Generate investor-ready materials directly from operational data.

Create permissioned investor rooms without manually assembling data rooms.

Maintain governance and reporting as part of normal business operations.

Reduce diligence time through continuously maintained operational records.

Build long-term investor relationships from a single operational system.

Prepare for future liquidity without recreating company history.

Rather than asking founders to recreate their businesses for investors, Capio allows the business itself to become the source of truth.

Every company retains complete ownership and control of its information, choosing what information is shared, with whom, and when.

As companies operate through Capio, they establish a continuously maintained operational record that supports discovery, diligence, governance, and future capital participation.

RadHash believes this shift represents the next evolution of private capital infrastructure.

Just as DevOps transformed software development by unifying development and operations into a continuous discipline, CapOps™ transforms capital from a disconnected series of fundraising activities into an integrated operational capability embedded within the business itself.

Capio will initially be available to companies operating on the RadHash platform, with API-based integrations planned to extend CapOps capabilities to organizations operating on other business systems.

About Capio™

Capio™ is the Capital Layer for Private Companies. Built by RadHash, Capio introduces CapOps™, enabling companies to continuously operate the capital lifecycle through first-party operational data generated directly from their business operations. By embedding capital into the operating environment, Capio transforms fundraising, investor relationships, governance, diligence, and reporting into a continuous business capability.

About RadHash

RadHash is building the infrastructure for the AI-native enterprise. Its modular platform enables organizations to own and operate their software, payments, identity, automation, AI, and capital infrastructure from a unified operational environment. Through first-party operational data and AI, RadHash is transforming how businesses are built, operated, and grown.

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