Comptroller Susana Mendoza presents $500,000 grant check to Lost Boyz Inc. in Chicago

Today, Comptroller Susana Mendoza presented a check for $500,000 to Lost Boyz Inc. in Chicago that will go towards purchasing a new building. The money is part of a larger state grant for the organization. This is the first installment of that Fiscal Year 2027 grant. “I am thrilled to deliver this grant funding to one of Chicago’s most inspiring youth organizations,” Comptroller Mendoza said. “Lost Boyz is doing incredible work by using sports as a vehicle to mentor young people, build confidence, and teach lessons that extend far beyond the game. These programs create opportunities, foster leadership, and provide a safe place for kids to learn, grow, and reach their full potential.”

Lost Boyz Inc. was founded in 2009 by LaVonte Stewart, who knew how the power of sports, baseball in particular, could impact a young boy’s life. In 2014, the Lost Boyz program was opened up to girls as well, who enjoy learning softball.

Stewart created the organized youth baseball and softball programs to help combat antisocial behavior among kids in the area and is thankful for the funding:

“This $1.5 million investment by the State of Illinois is huge not only for Lost Boyz, but for the entire South Shore community. Over the past few weeks, we’ve only heard what youth don’t have, such as safe places and spaces to engage in positive behaviors that lead to successful and productive outcomes.

Our two State Representatives, Buckner and Tarver, recognized this and literally made an investment in our most important assets, our youth. This is a demonstration of a serious commitment to community institutions through public investment. This is how we should be investing in communities across Illinois to give folks a fighting chance at dignity, public contribution, and economic upward mobility.”

Lost Boyz currently serves ages 4-24 from the Chicago South Shore neighborhood.

The grant was spearheaded by Rep. Curtis Tarver (D-Chicago) and Rep. Kam Buckner (D-Chicago).

The Illinois Office of Comptroller is charged with managing the state’s finances and paying the state’s bills, including issuing payments for various state awards and grants.