U.S. OEM Resellers Turn to Domestic Remanufactured Ink Suppliers to Improve Margins and Fill SKU Gaps

Planet Green offers more than 800 inkjet SKUs, helping resellers fill product gaps, improve margins and provide cost-effective alternatives to OEM cartridges. Used OEM cores are remanufactured back into a new high-quality ink cartridge

As costs rise and margins tighten, dealers are adopting U.S. remanufactured ink cartridges to fill SKU gaps and improve profitability.

Dealers today are looking for ways to protect margins while still meeting customer demand for lower-cost printing solutions” — Neil Levi

CHATSWORTH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As margin pressure, SKU gaps and supply chain challenges continue to impact office supply dealers and resellers, many are turning to U.S.-based remanufactured ink and toner suppliers as a way to improve profitability, retain customers and expand their product offerings.Across the office products industry, dealers focused on OEM ink and toner sales are facing increasing competition, pricing constraints and limited flexibility when customers request lower-cost alternatives. At the same time, inconsistent inventory availability and long lead times from suppliers overseas have created additional operational challenges.In response, a growing number of dealers are incorporating domestically remanufactured ink cartridges into their product mix to provide customers with cost-effective options while maintaining service reliability.Dealers are increasingly looking beyond traditional desktop printing supplies and seeking suppliers that can provide access to specialty categories such as wide-format, Magnetic Ink Character Recognition or MICR, and thermal inkjet products, enabling them to expand their customer base and product offerings without requiring additional inventory investment. Planet Green , a U.S.-based remanufacturer of inkjet cartridges, reports increased demand from dealers seeking to expand their consumables offerings without adding operational complexity.“Dealers today are looking for ways to protect margins while still meeting customer demand for lower-cost printing solutions,” said Neil Levi, general manager of Planet Green. “Remanufactured ink provides a practical way to do both, especially when supported by reliable inventory and domestic fulfillment.”Planet Green offers more than 800 inkjet SKUs, supporting both desktop, wide-format, MICR and thermal inkjet for bulk mailing applications. The company provides blind drop shipping, private labeling and consistent U.S.-based inventory, enabling dealers to quickly fill product gaps and scale their offerings without additional infrastructure.Industry participants note that adding remanufactured ink options can help dealers retain price-sensitive customers, increase average order value and compete more effectively in both contract and transactional sales environments.“As dealers evaluate ways to grow in a competitive market, expanding into remanufactured ink is becoming less of an alternative and more of a necessity,” Levi said.With continued focus on cost efficiency, supply chain stability and customer retention, U.S.-based remanufactured ink suppliers are expected to play an increasingly important role in the evolving print consumables landscape.About Planet GreenFounded in 1999, Planet Green is a U.S.-based printer cartridge recycler and remanufacturer. The company remanufactures used OEM ink cartridges and provides dealers, distributors and resellers with environmentally sustainable, high-quality alternatives to clone compatibles or OEM products. For more information, visit www.pginkjets.com

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