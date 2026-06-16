TCL Launches Exclusive Deals Across Tablets and Mobile Devices for Prime Day

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TCL, one of the world’s best-selling consumer electronics brands, today announced massive discounts of up to 35% across its most popular and newest tablets and mobile devices during Amazon Prime Day, running from June 23-26.From innovative, award-winning NXTPAPER tablets designed for productivity, creativity, and entertainment to feature-rich mobile devices, TCL offers premium technology at exceptional value. During this Amazon Prime Day promotion, shoppers can take advantage of significant, limited-time savings across some of TCL's most popular products, making it easier to experience and enjoy the latest innovations.Featured in this year’s lineup are the TCL TAB A1 Plus and TCL Note A1 NXTPAPER. Whether shoppers are looking for a versatile tablet for multitasking and entertainment or a more comfortable, paper-like experience for reading, writing, and note-taking, both devices are designed to fit a variety of lifestyles. With large displays, long-lasting battery life, and innovative features, TCL’s newest tablets offer compelling value.TCL’s Prime Day deals include: TCL TAB A1 Plus Tablet : An affordable tablet designed for entertainment and staying connected, featuring a large display, long-lasting battery, and smart productivity features.$199.99 (128GB) TCL Note A1 NXTPAPER Tablet (Bundle): The new NXTPAPER Pure Display offers a paper-like, eye-comfort display for writing, reading, and creative projects.$449.99 (256GB) TCL NXTPAPER 14 Tablet (Bundle): A larger-format tablet designed for professionals, creatives, and students, with multi-window support and stylus compatibility.$312.99 (256GB)TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus Tablet (Bundle): Features TCL’s NXTPAPER 4.0 display that brings advanced eye comfort, AI-powered tolls, and all-day long power.$223.99 (256GB)TCL NXTPAPER 11 Gen 2 Tablet (Bundle): Lightweight and portable with the second-generation NXTPAPER 4.0 display, offering a glare-free, matte screen perfect for reading, note-taking, and streaming.$169.99 (64GB)$189.99 (128GB)TCL NXTPAPER 11 Gen 2 Tablet$159.99 (64GB)TCL TAB 10 Gen 4 Tablet: Built for everyday use, this tablet features a vibrant display, durable design, and reliable performance for learning, entertainment, and video calls.$139.99 (128GB)TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus Keyboard: Slim, highly portable, and pairs easily over Bluetooth.$59.99TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER Smartphone: A 5G Android phone with a unique NXTPAPER display, delivering full-color visuals with reduced blue light—ideal for all-day use.$169.99 (128GB)$189.99 (256GB)ABOUT TCL MOBILETCL Mobile (a TCL subsidiary) specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of smartphones, tablets and connected devices. On a mission to deliver 5G for all, TCL Mobile helps its customers ‘Inspire Greatness’ in their lives through industry leading technology and solutions. For more information on TCL Mobile products, please visit: https://us.tcl.com/ TCL is a registered trademark of TCL Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.Media Contact: Rob Manfredo- rob.manfredo@tcl.com

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