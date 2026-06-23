PurpleAI and Savelife.AI Go Live with FDA-Cleared AI Stroke Triage at White Rock Medical Center

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PurpleAI and Savelife.AI today announced that PurpleAI’s AI-based stroke imaging solution is now live at White Rock Medical Center in Dallas — the first US clinical deployment under their partnership — integrated through Savelife.AI’s platform.

At White Rock Medical Center, Savelife.AI’s ConnectAI — a backend module that integrates with the hospital’s existing PACS to enable access to AI algorithms — routes non-contrast brain CT studies to PurpleAI’s FDA-cleared intracranial hemorrhage (ICH) triage AI and returns prioritized findings into the radiology workflow. The deployment also includes Savelife.AI’s own AI solutions and its RadioViewAI viewer. Endpoint validation testing and clinical go-live have been completed, with PurpleAI’s hemorrhage triage now running on live studies.

Deployment Scope

• AI-enabled stroke triage: PurpleAI’s FDA-cleared ICH AI flags time-critical intracranial hemorrhage on non-contrast brain CT and surfaces suspected cases in the radiology worklist.

• PACS integration via ConnectAI: Savelife.AI’s ConnectAI backend module integrates with White Rock Medical Center’s existing PACS to enable DICOM-based access to AI algorithms, with no disruption to current systems.

• Savelife.AI AI and viewer: Savelife.AI’s own AI solutions and its RadioViewAI viewer are deployed alongside PurpleAI’s triage AI, giving clinicians a unified review experience.

• First US reference site: White Rock Medical Center is the first US site live on the combined platform, demonstrating real-world integration and workflow fit in a community hospital setting.

Strategic Rationale

The collaboration reflects a shared view that stroke care depends on rapid imaging interpretation and seamless coordination across care teams, particularly in community hospitals where neuroradiology coverage can be stretched. By combining PurpleAI’s clinically validated neuroimaging AI with Savelife.AI’s backend integration, AI, and viewer infrastructure, the parties aim to shorten time to detection of hemorrhagic stroke and support more standardized triage workflows. The deployment establishes a repeatable model that can be extended across Savelife.AI’s broader network of US and international sites.

Executive Commentary

“Speed and trust decide outcomes in acute stroke care,” said Byungjun Park, CEO of PurpleAI. “Going live at White Rock Medical Center puts our FDA-cleared hemorrhage triage directly into the clinical workflow where it matters, and Savelife.AI’s platform made that integration fast and seamless. It’s an important first step in our US expansion.”

“Our platform was built to make advanced AI practical inside real hospital workflows,” said Junaid Kalia, MD, Founder and CEO of Savelife.AI. “By bringing PurpleAI’s stroke imaging intelligence together with our ConnectAI integration, our own AI solutions, and the RadioViewAI viewer, we gave White Rock Medical Center a single, unified path to AI-assisted triage that fits how their teams already work.”

With deployment live at White Rock Medical Center, PurpleAI and Savelife.AI will monitor real-world performance and clinical impact and define a phased roadmap to extend the combined platform across additional US sites and neurovascular indications.

About PurpleAI

PurpleAI is a medical AI company redefining acute stroke care — from faster detection to predictive foresight. Established as an independent company in 2024 following five years of R&D within SK Group, PurpleAI is deployed across more than 40 academic and university hospitals in Korea and is expanding into the US market with FDA-cleared technology. Its Hyper Insight™ platform delivers real-time, imaging-based stroke triage, including FDA-cleared software for intracranial hemorrhage detection on non-contrast CT. StrokeShieldAI™, its predictive analytics platform in development, aims to forecast high-risk complications during acute stroke care.

About Savelife.AI

Savelife.AI is a physician-led healthcare AI company delivering clinically validated solutions that improve diagnostics, streamline documentation, and optimize clinical workflows. Its portfolio includes RadioViewAI (viewer), ConnectAI (PACS integration module), and RadReport automated radiology reporting, alongside its own FDA-cleared imaging AI. Founded by neurocritical care and stroke specialist Dr. Junaid Kalia, Savelife.AI operates across the United States and the MENA region, bringing edge- and cloud-based AI to hospitals and health systems.

About White Rock Medical Center

White Rock Medical Center is a 232-bed community hospital in Dallas, Texas, serving East Dallas for more than 75 years with a broad range of services including emergency, cardiology, orthopedic, and women’s health care. As an early adopter of AI-assisted imaging, the hospital is the first US site to deploy the combined PurpleAI–Savelife.AI stroke triage platform in live clinical use.



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