Chairman Guthrie Announces Stakeholder Engagement and Member Services Staff Updates

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02), Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, announced that Chris Sarley has been named Senior Director of Policy & Stakeholder Engagement. Additionally, Chairman Guthrie has named Ryan P. Murphy the Director of Member Services.

Chris Sarley—Senior Director of Policy & Stakeholder Engagement

Having served as the Committee’s Senior Advisor and Director of Member Services & Stakeholder Engagement since the beginning of this Congress, Chris Sarley will now serve as the Senior Director of Policy & Stakeholder Engagement of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. Chris has played a critical role in executing the Committee’s outreach efforts and has enhanced the communication and collaboration among not only Committee Members but also stakeholders on and off Capitol Hill. In his new role, he will continue to oversee those functions while assuming expanded responsibility for coordinating the policy and legislative agenda across the subcommittees, helping guide the development of Committee priorities. Chris is a Capitol Hill veteran, with more than 17 years of experience in the House of Representatives, working for the Energy and Commerce Committee and for senior members of the Committee. He also brings private-sector experience from Cornerstone Government Affairs, where he advised a diverse portfolio of clients on federal policy and legislative matters.

Ryan P. Murphy—Director of Member Services

Ryan P. Murphy joins the House Committee on Energy and Commerce as Director of Member Services, where he will facilitate engagement and communication with Members, both on and off Committee. He comes to E&C from the House Committee on Small Business, where he served as Deputy Staff Director. Ryan is a graduate of Marquette University, the University of Oklahoma, and The George Washington University, a U.S. Army veteran, and a former commissioned officer with 13 years of service.