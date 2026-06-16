SingerLewak Applauds FAF Reappointment of Leadership to Private Company Council

David Finkelstein SingerLewak

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SingerLewak LLP, an accounting and advisory firm, today recognizes the Financial Accounting Foundation’s (FAF) recent announcement reappointing leadership to the Private Company Council (PCC), reinforcing continuity and expertise in private company financial reporting.The FAF Board of Trustees has reappointed PCC Chair Jere Shawver, along with members David Finkelstein , a Partner at SingerLewak LLP, Brad Hendricks, and David Hoagland, to additional three-year terms. The reappointments reflect the organization’s commitment to experienced leadership and to continued progress in developing accounting standards tailored to private companies The PCC serves as the primary advisory body to the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) on issues affecting private companies, helping shape Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) to ensure relevance, cost-effectiveness, and decision-usefulness for stakeholders.“SingerLewak strongly supports the continued leadership of the Private Company Council,” said a spokesperson for SingerLewak. “We are especially proud that our partner David Finkelstein serves among this distinguished group. SingerLewak has long been committed to supporting our directors and partners who volunteer their time and expertise in standard-setting and policy activities; their participation strengthens the profession and benefits the private companies we serve. The PCC plays a critical role in ensuring that accounting standards reflect the real-world needs of private companies, their lenders, and their investors. Continuity among experienced members helps maintain momentum on initiatives that improve financial reporting efficiency and clarity.”The reappointed members bring diverse expertise across accounting, academia, and financial services, supporting the PCC’s mission to provide practical guidance and recommend alternatives within GAAP for private company stakeholders.For private businesses, which represent the vast majority of U.S. companies, the PCC's work is especially important. By advising on accounting for treatments and simplification opportunities, the Council helps balance rigorous financial reporting requirements with the operational realities faced by privately held organizations.SingerLewak notes that developments in standard setting continue to have a direct impact on private company financial reporting, tax strategy, and access to capital. As such, the firm encourages business leaders and finance professionals to stay informed of PCC and FASB activities.About SingerLewakFounded in 1959, SingerLewak LLP is a leading accounting, advisory, and tax services firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California. With more than 400 professionals across multiple states, the firm provides comprehensive solutions to public and private companies, nonprofit organizations, and high-net-worth individuals.SingerLewak is committed to delivering proactive, value-driven guidance to help clients navigate complex financial and regulatory environments while achieving long-term success.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.