Louis Barajas Releases Finances Con Corazón, A Guide to Financial Dignity

Finances Con Corazon Book Cover Louis Barajas Headshot

New book blends financial education, cultural understanding, and personal empowerment to help underserved communities build lasting financial dignity.

CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nationally Recognized Certified Financial Planner Louis Barajas Releases Finances Con Corazón : The Latino Journey to Financial DignityNew book blends financial education, cultural understanding, and personal empowerment to help underserved communities build lasting financial dignityLouis Barajas, one of the nation’s leading voices in financial planning and economic empowerment, announces the release of his new book, Finances Con Corazón: The Latino Journey to Financial Dignity. The book offers a powerful and deeply personal roadmap to help individuals and families overcome financial stress, scarcity mindsets, and systemic barriers while building lives grounded in dignity, purpose, and long-term stability.Drawing from more than three decades of experience serving working families, entrepreneurs, artists, immigrants, and underserved communities, Barajas combines practical financial strategies with emotional insight, cultural realities, and personal transformation.“Financial literacy alone is not enough,” said Barajas. “People also need hope, healing, truth, awareness, responsibility, and courage. This book is about helping people believe they deserve financial dignity and giving them a path to create it.”Unlike traditional finance books focused only on wealth accumulation, Finances Con Corazón addresses the emotional and cultural relationship many families have with money, including:• Scarcity and survival mindsets• Family financial pressures• Fear and shame around money• Building generational stability• Creating healthy financial habits• Redefining success beyond income aloneThe book introduces Barajas’ framework around “financial dignity” and expands on the principles he has taught nationally through television appearances, workshops, speaking engagements, and community outreach.Through his “Finances Con Corazón” movement, Barajas hopes to inspire a new era of economic empowerment rooted in financial dignity, entrepreneurship, ownership, and stronger communities. He often refers to this mission as helping create a Latino Economic Revolution centered on hope, opportunity, and generational change.Finances Con Corazón: The Latino Journey to Financial Dignity will be available beginning July 15, 2026 through major online retailers and through Louis Barajas Official Website About Louis BarajasLouis Barajas is a nationally recognized Certified Financial Planner™, speaker, business manager, and six-time author dedicated to helping underserved communities build financial dignity and long-term economic empowerment. Through Louis Barajas, Inc., he develops culturally significant financial education content, workshops, coaching programs, media initiatives, and community empowerment platforms designed to help individuals and families build stronger financial futures.For more information, media inquiries, or speaking requests, visit https://louisbarajas.com/ Media ContactAngie BarajasLouis Barajas Media TeamEmail: Media@louisbarajas.comPhone: (714) 206-1100Website: https://louisbarajas.com/

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