Low-level flights to image geology of eastern North Dakota

The flights are a collaborative effort between the USGS and the North Dakota Geological Survey. The USGS Earth Mapping Resources Initiative is a national effort to modernize the nation’s maps of geology and mineral resources, and to identify energy and groundwater resources and natural hazards.

“Earth MRI is mapping the critical minerals needed to drive the U.S. economy and bolster national security. The North Dakota Geologic Survey is helping with the work of the nation – and adding to state knowledge crucial to the resource economy,” said Jamey Jones, science coordinator for the USGS’s Earth MRI.

"The North Dakota Geological Survey is appreciative of the opportunity to partner with the U.S. Geological Survey in an effort to generate much needed data on the Precambrian rocks in eastern North Dakota. The half dozen or so companies that have explored for various minerals in these basement rocks over the last 60 years would have greatly benefited from the information that will be generated by this project,” said North Dakota State Geologist Ed Murphy.

The survey is designed to map buried crystalline rocks in a region known to have critical mineral potential. However, the regional geology is poorly understood, with rocks of interest being entirely concealed under younger rocks.

The planned survey includes magnetic and radiometric data collected from fixed-wing aircraft along flight lines spaced 400 meters apart and a nominal terrain clearance of 100 meters. The USGS has contracted with Sanborn Geospatial to collect the airborne data. Their small fixed-wing aircraft will be equipped with an elongated “stinger” that extends from the main cabin which houses sensors collecting data. These scientific instruments are completely passive with no emissions that pose a risk to humans, animals, or plant life. No photography or video data will be collected.

The aircraft will be flown by experienced pilots who are specially trained and approved for low-level flying. These pilots work with the FAA to ensure flights are safe and in accordance with U.S. law. The surveys will be conducted during daylight hours only.

Flights will be based out of several regional airports, including Barnes County, Casselton, Kindred, and Wahpeton Airports and fly over parts of 28 counties: Barnes; Brown (SD); Cass; Clay (MN); Dickey; Eddy; Foster; Grand Forks; Griggs; LaMoure; Logan; Marshall (MN); Marshall (SD); McPherson (SD); Nelson; Norman (MN); Polk (MN); Ramsey; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Stutsman; Traill; Traverse (MN); Walsh; Wilkin (MN).

The survey fits into a broader effort by the USGS, the North Dakota Geological Survey, and other partners—including private companies, academics and state and federal agencies—to modernize our understanding of the Nation’s fundamental geologic framework and knowledge of mineral resources. The Earth Mapping Resources Initiative includes airborne geophysical surveys like this one, geochemical reconnaissance surveys, topographic mapping using LiDAR technology, hyperspectral surveys, and geologic mapping projects. The data collected will be made freely available to the public on the USGS ScienceBase website.

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C O N T A C T :

Steve Chittick

Senior Subsurface Geologist

North Dakota Geological Survey

