FORMER FLORIDA HOUSE SPEAKER RALPH HABEN DIES AT 84

Updated June 14, 2026, 12:28 p.m. ET

Former Florida House Speaker Ralph Haben, a hard‑charging Democrat whose dealmaking and command of procedure made him one of the Capitol’s most formidable figures of the early 1980s, died in Tallahassee June 13. He was 84.

According to an obituary posted online, he grew up in Palmetto, where he developed a "lifelong sweet tooth" working his first job at The Dairy Bar, his family’s diner and ice cream shop. He went on to attend The Citadel, then earned degrees from the University of Florida and Cumberland School of Law.

Haben’s career long blended law and politics. He served as a prosecutor, judge and member of the Florida House before rising to speaker in 1980-82, putting his charisma and formidable advocacy to work on behalf of his Manatee County community and the state.

After leaving elected office, he built a legal practice and became an influential lobbyist. Friends and colleagues recalled how he often began hard conversations with, “Dude, here’s the problem,” then offered advice, his obituary said.

Haben also was well known for several close calls with death. They involved a plane crash, a black widow spider bite, a near‑fatal case of an illness called Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, an autoimmune disease, and the sinking of a boat 12 miles offshore.

"Fate kept trying to schedule a meeting with Ralph, and Ralph kept rescheduling," the obituary said.

It added that those who worked with him described a powerful personality behind the scenes and a disciplined presence in public. He was known for enforcing the rules on the House floor but also for a sense of humor that could cut tension in late‑night sessions.

A 1982 Tallahassee Democrat profile, which included photos of him talking on the phone while smoking a cigarette, said Haben "has two character traits that helped shape this year’s session: He's intensely loyal to his friends and on certain issues is stubborn with the same intensity."

The story also said "Haben’s leadership team ... describe(d) Haben as responsible, loyal, fair and extremely funny.

Haben called them 'brilliant, gifted people. I feel like Vince Lombardi back when he had the Green Bay Packers.' ”

Another Democrat profile in 1979 reported that before becoming speaker he was called "the John Travolta of the House by a broadcaster" and "His close friends call him “Telephone” because he uses it so much."

"He is witty, but serious. He runs five miles a day, but smokes three packs of cigarettes a day," the reporter wrote. "He is esteemed as the best House debater, but is a famed double-talker."

“He’s a super guy,” said then House Majority Leader Sam Bell, D-Daytona Beach, of the 37-year-old attorney and former judge, now the House Rules Chairman. “He puts on a facade of a carefree, happy-go-lucky guy. Then you talk to him and he has in-depth knowledge of issues and he really cares.”

After stepping away from elective politics, he stayed plugged in to campaigns and legislative battles, offering advice and sometimes tough criticism to a new generation of lawmakers.

Haben was preceded in death by parents Ralph Haben Sr. and Jonnie Claire Haben, according to the obituary. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Michelle, daughter Elizabeth Watford and granddaughter Sophie Watford.

Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, which is handling arrangements, said a celebration of life will be held; date, time, and location will be announced soon.

This story contains previously published reporting.