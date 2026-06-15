Splatt Lawyers’ Accident Compensation Team Welcomes New Queensland E-Scooter and E-Bike Laws

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The Accident Compensation team at Splatt Lawyers applauds the QLD government's July 1, 2026 introduction of new laws to improve e-bike and e-scooter safety.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Splatt Lawyers’ Accident Compensation team welcomes the Queensland Government’s introduction of new laws from 1st July 2026, to improve the safety of e-scooter and e-bike riders, pedestrians and other road users across the state.The reforms come as personal mobility devices (PMDs), including electric scooters and electric bikes, have seen a significant increase in popularity, along with a rise in serious injuries and hospitalisations because of accidents caused by these devices.E-scooters and e-bikes are increasingly popular in Queensland, particularly in Brisbane, the Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast . While these devices are convenient and an environmentally friendly means of transport, they have also been linked to a disturbing increase in serious injuries and deaths.Recent data highlights the growing safety concerns surrounding personal mobility devices:• Approximately 2,000 Queenslanders suffered serious e-mobility injuries during 2025, up from 1,626 injuries in 2024 and 1,380 injuries in 2023 – representing a 45% increase over just two years.• Queensland hospitals now treat an average of more than five people every day for serious e-scooter and e-bike related injuries.• Around 39% of injuries involve fractures, including broken wrists, arms, legs and collarbones.• Approximately 50% of all patients present with head, face or neck injuries, making these among the most common and potentially serious consequences of e-mobility crashes.• More than one in five injured riders requires hospital admission due to the severity of their injuries.• Young adults aged between 18 and 39 account for the majority of e-scooter and e-bike injury presentations, reflecting the growing popularity of these devices among commuters and students.• Tragically, eight people lost their lives in e-scooter-related incidents during 2025 alone.The new Queensland laws introduce a range of measures designed to reduce the risk of serious injuries. Here is a high-level overview of the changes:Major Changes to Laws1. Children under 16 are banned from riding e-mobility devices on public paths and roads.2. All riders must have at least a valid driver's license (e.g., learner’s permit or higher).3. Speed limits on shared paths, separated paths, and bicycle lanes are capped at 25 km/h.4. Random Breath Testing (RBT) applies to e-scooter and e-bike riders with a 0.05 BAC limit.Increased Police Powers• Police can seize and destroy illegal, non-compliant, or modified devices• Parents and guardians can be fined if minors ride illegally• Modifying e-scooters or e-bikes to exceed the 25 km/h limit is strictly prohibitedIncreased Penalties• No helmet or carrying passengers’ doubles to $518• Riding on a prohibited road or careless riding $518• Speeding from $345 to $1,986 based on the speed• Drink riding from $518 to $6,908• Underage / unlicensed riding (fined to rider and/or parents) $518Splatt Lawyers Principal and Accredited Specialist in Personal Injury Law, Kerry Splatt, said “the reforms represent an important step towards improving public safety while recognising that e-scooters and e-bikes are now a permanent part of Queensland's transport network.”"The reality is that many people still underestimate the risks associated with e-scooters and e-bikes. A rider travelling at 25 kilometres per hour without adequate protection can suffer the same types of serious injuries we commonly see in bicycle and motorcycle accidents.""We regularly see injury claims involving fractured limbs, spinal injuries, traumatic brain injuries and significant facial injuries resulting from e-scooter and e-bike crashes. These are serious incidents, and the consequences can be severe."The increase in injury numbers over recent years shows that stronger regulation was needed. As these devices become more common on our roads and pathways, we must ensure that safety standards keep pace with their popularity."Any measures that encourage safer riding behaviour and help reduce preventable accidents should be welcomed."Queensland's new laws are expected to strengthen compliance with existing safety rules, including helmet requirements and speed restrictions. Riders who fail to comply may face substantial fines, while police will have expanded powers to target dangerous and illegal behaviour.Mr Splatt said education would also play a critical role in reducing injuries."Legislation is only one part of the solution. Public awareness and rider education are equally important. Many accidents occur because riders are unfamiliar with the rules or underestimate the risks associated with travelling at speed on an e-scooter or e-bike.""We encourage all riders to understand their legal obligations and take reasonable precautions to protect themselves and others."The Queensland Law Society-accredited specialist emphasised that injury prevention remains the priority."Our goal is always to see fewer people seriously injured. If these reforms help improve rider behaviour, increase public awareness and reduce the number of preventable accidents, then they will be a positive development for all Queenslanders."About Splatt LawyersSplatt Lawyers is a Queensland-based personal injury law firm that provides qualified legal advice for personal injury claims on a 100% no-win, no-fee basis with direct access to a senior lawyer and no upfront costs or hidden fees.They have accident compensation lawyers based in ten QLD-wide locations from Cairns to the Gold Coast, including Ipswich, Toowoomba and the Darling Downs region.Kerry Splatt is a Queensland Law Society Accredited Specialist in Personal Injury Law, a qualification held by only a small percentage of Queensland lawyers. He oversees the work of their compensation lawyers.Media Contact: Michael FordSplatt LawyersPhone: 1800 700 125Website: www.splattlawyers.com.au Address: 69 Amelia St, Fortitude Valley QLD 4006

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