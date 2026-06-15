Help guide the future of your City parks & gardens through public survey

Survey open until 9 a.m. (HST) on Monday, June 29, 2026 online by visiting: bit.ly/parkgoals

The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) is asking for your help to determine the goals and priorities for the department, as it maintains and improves 394 designated park & garden locations, hundreds of facilities, and a wide variety of programs for years to come!

An online survey is open from now until Monday, June 29, 2026 at 9 a.m. (HST), accessible by visiting: bit.ly/parkgoals

Physical copies of the surveys are additionally available at two locations:

Parks Permit Office

Sheridan Community Park

833 Pi‘ikoi St.

Honolulu, HI 96814 Kapolei Hale

1000 Ulu‘ōhi‘a St.

Suite 308

Kapolei, HI 96707

The survey will help DPR develop performance measures to track progress, improve services, and better meet the needs of our diverse community. Through this survey, DPR is seeking input on key areas, including:

Improving the quality, safety, and upkeep of parks and gardens

Expanding equitable access to facilities, programs, and services

Strengthening environmental sustainability and resilience efforts

Delivering meaningful programs that reflect community interests and culture

Ensuring DPR staff are well-equipped to serve the public effectively

The 17-question survey is open to everyone, including City staff, and should take just a few minutes to complete. A big mahalo for your help as we look towards the future of your City parks and gardens!

If you need an auxiliary aid/service, other accommodations due to a disability, or an interpreter for a language other than English in reference to this announcement, please contact the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation at (808) 768-3003 on weekdays from 7:45 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. or email parks@honolulu.gov at least three business days before the scheduled event. Without sufficient advanced notice, it may not be possible to fulfill requests.

—PAU—

Follow the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation online and on social media:

YouTube: bit.ly/DPRyoutube Twitter: @honolulu_parks Instagram: @honolulu_parks

Facebook: facebook.com/honolulu.parks Nextdoor: bit.ly/DPRnextdoor

Website: honolulu.gov/parks