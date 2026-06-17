Steven Halpern Honored as Coalition of Visionary Resources' First-Ever Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient

Sound therapy pioneer and GRAMMY-nominee Steven Halpern at his iconic Fender Rhodes electric piano. Originally released 50 years ago as Spectrum Suite, the still-popular album was remastered and released as Chakra Balancing (432 Hz) 50th Anniversary: Healing and Meditation Steven Halpern's most popular albums, now available in 432 Hz.

The GRAMMY-Nominated New Age and Sound Therapy Music Trailblazer was honored in Dallas, TX on June 6, in conjunction with the N.A.M.A.S.T.E. 2026 Expo.

Halpern represents the spirit of innovation, service, and visionary leadership that the award was created to celebrate.” — - COVR Visionary Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inner Peace Music is proud to congratulate Steven Halpern as the first-ever recipient of the Coalition of Visionary Resources ’ Lifetime Achievement Award. A GRAMMY-nominated pioneer in sound healing, Halpern is being recognized for his extraordinary contributions to the evolution of healing music and for his lasting influence on the Mind, Body, Spirit community. The surprise announcement was made both live and virtually on Saturday June 6, 2026 in Dallas, TX at the COVR Visionary Awards show in conjunction with the N.A.M.A.S.T.E. 2026 Expo , Texas Bookman, and Half Price Books.COVR stated "As the inaugural honoree of this award, Halpern represents the spirit of innovation, service, and visionary leadership that the award was created to celebrate. His groundbreaking work helped bring sound therapy into broader public awareness and has inspired generations of listeners, practitioners, retailers, and creators throughout the industry. Through decades of artistry and dedication, he has helped shape how music is understood as a tool for wellness, reflection, and transformation."The award coincides with the 50th Anniversary of his initial groundbreaking album release, Spectrum Suite. Halpern said, “Receiving this award from my COVR peers, vendors and retailers is especially meaningful in light of how challenging it was to get my new age and sound healing albums into traditional music stores, bookstores and alternative gift shops. In 1976, I set up my own short-lived distribution service to offer a few other artists, like Paul Horn and Iasos, to stores to meet their demand for the fast-growing genre. The challenges are different now, but I’m in great company with COVR, its members, and all the emerging sound therapy practitioners around the world.”This recognition reflects COVR’s ongoing commitment to honoring individuals whose work has made a profound and enduring impact on the Mind, Body, Spirit marketplace. As a trade organization dedicated to supporting small businesses, COVR provides educational resources, mentoring, and networking opportunities that help members grow, connect, and thrive. By establishing the Lifetime Achievement Award, COVR also shines a light on the innovators whose legacies continue to elevate the industry as a whole.Additionally, Halpern won a Gold Medal in the Iconic Audio & Visual category for his album titled Sound Healing 432 Hz; Silver Medals in Meditation Music for Deep Theta Vol. 2 (432 Hz) and in Sound Healing for Music for Microdosing; and three Bronze Medals for Music for Microdosing in the categories of Frequency & Transformational Music, Meditation Music, and Multimedia Music.Together, Inner Peace Music and COVR warmly congratulate Halpern on this milestone honor and celebrate the remarkable body of work that has touched countless lives. His contributions have helped define an important dimension of the modern wellness and consciousness movement, making him a fitting and inspiring first recipient of this distinguished award.To see the entire list of this year's COVR Visionary Award winners, go to: https://covr.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/2026-CVA-Winners-List.pdf Steven Halpern: A Pioneer of Inner Peace & Industry IconFor over 50 years, he developed a signature approach to tone, time, space, and frequency, and launched Inner Peace Music, one of the first independent New Age labels to bring this sound to a global audience. KEYBOARD magazine recognized him in 1995 as, “One of the top 20 artists who changed the way we play and listen to music”, along with McCoy Tyner and Brian Eno. In concert, he has opened for the Dalai Lama, Dr. Deepak Chopra, Marianne Williamson, Wayne Dyer and John Bradshaw (live at Red Rocks Amphitheater). He’s been featured in The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, San Francisco Chronicle, ABCNews.com, BBC, Prevention Magazine, and CBS-TV’s 48 HOURS.Author of Tuning the Human Instrument (1977) and Sound Health (Harper & Row, 1985), Steven has written articles for all of the leading New Age publications. He is featured in the Great Minds series on gaia.com. In the ancient tradition of artists seeking to connect with their muse, Steven began to hear a new form of heavenly music in deep meditation.Halpern’s bestselling album DEEP ALPHA: Brainwave Balancing Music for Meditation was a 2012 GRAMMYnominee spending 64 weeks on Billboard’s Top Ten New Age chart. Now available in 432 Hz, it joins 13 other albums in Halpern’s new Sound Therapy Series featuring his most iconic works revised and remastered to the healing frequency of 432 Hz; the latest release in the series debuted on May 22, 2026 with the meditative world-fusion collaboration, Spirit of Bamboo (432 Hz) by Steven Halpern, featuring shakuhachi and bansuri flute master, Jorge Alfano. Additional titles will continue to roll out through 2027, creating a powerful way for both retailers and playlist curators to benefit from the growing mainstream popularity of the 432 Hz movement.Explore the full Sound Therapy Series of 14 albums now tuned to 432 Hz here: https://stevenhalpernmusic.com/collections/432-hz-music-series Steven Halpern's music CDs are distributed by MVD Entertainment ( https://mvdentertainment.com/ ), and his digital music distribution is handled by A-Train Entertainment ( https://www.a-train.com/ ).For more information, interview requests, or media and licensing inquiries, please contact Beth Ann Hilton at bethhilton@thebcompany.com or 310-560-8390.Connect with Steven Halpern:Official website: https://StevenHalpernMusic.com Bandcamp: https://stevenhalpern.bandcamp.com/ Facebook: http://Facebook.com/StevenHalpernFanPage IG: http://Instagram.com/StevenHalpernMusic

Welcome to the 2026 COVR Visionary Awards Program for the Mind, Body & Spirit Community!

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