NEWS RELEASE: Maryland Department of Agriculture Launches New Grant Program to Boost Urban Agriculture and Community Gardens

June 15, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD (June 15, 2026)—The Maryland Department of Agriculture is excited to launch a new grant program designed to support the growth and development of urban farms and community gardens. This initiative aims to enhance community access to fresh, healthy produce grown using environmentally sustainable farming practices.

“Urban farms and community gardens are transforming neighborhoods by bringing fresh, locally grown food directly to the communities they serve,” said Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks. “This program invests in the innovation and dedication of urban growers, providing resources that meet their unique needs while expanding access to healthy, nutritious food for Marylanders — no matter where they live.”

The Urban Agriculture Grant Program supports both urban farms and community gardens, whether they are startups or existing operations looking to expand. Our grants cover a variety of areas and needs, including:



Capital Improvements —Funding for infrastructure such as refrigerated or dry storage, wash-and-pack stations, fencing, low tunnels and more.

Sustainable Practices— Adoption of safe, environmentally sustainable practices, including the creation of pollinator habitat, obtaining certification in the use of Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), installing composting units and nutrient management planning.

Innovative Farming Solutions— Investing in rooftop gardens and controlled environment agriculture.

Education— Programs that focus on composting, soil health, and sustainable farming practices.

Real Property —The purchase of real property in an urban area. (This option is capped at 20% of the grant award.)

Operating Expenses —Covers certain operating expenses. (Capped at 15% of the grant award)



The program invites grant applications from individual growers, organized for-profit agricultural businesses and non-profit organizations during the annual open enrollment period, which runs from June 15 through July 24, 2026. Please note that the maximum funding per application is $10,000. To ensure immediate cash flow for growers, grants will be paid using a tiered payment schedule without the need for reimbursement.

To qualify for these grants, applicants must produce a farm product that generates at least $1,000 in sales or donations annually. All grant recipients are required to comply with local, state and federal regulations, and obtain any necessary permits for their projects. Eligibility for this grant is limited to operations located in urban areas as defined by the United States Census Bureau. An interactive map link is available to help you determine if your property meets the location criteria. The Maryland General Assembly has approved up to $100,000 in annual funding for the Urban Agriculture Grant Program through Fiscal Year 2029.

A Q&A session will be offered June 25, 2026, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. ET. For more information, please contact Small Farm & Urban Agriculture Program Administrator Bill Tharpe at [email protected] or 410-980-6160. For additional information, please visit the Urban Agriculture Grants website.

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