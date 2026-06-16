ForensisGroup Highlights the Role of Early Expert Review in Litigation Preparation

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Early expert involvement can help attorneys evaluate facts, identify gaps and prepare before key litigation deadlines.

The sooner attorneys have access to reliable expertise, the sooner they can understand the facts, assess the merits of a case and make informed decisions.” — Emily Lou Steenwyk, Managing Director

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ForensisGroup , known in legal and insurance communities as The Expert of Experts, a provider of expert witness services, reports an increase in urgent requests from attorneys and law firms seeking expert witnesses shortly before key litigation deadlines, depositions, mediation or trial preparation.While ForensisGroup routinely assists legal teams in locating qualified experts under tight timelines, the firm notes that many of these situations may have benefited from earlier expert involvement.According to ForensisGroup, several factors may be contributing to the trend. Cases are becoming increasingly technical , legal teams are often managing larger caseloads and some matters remain in settlement discussions longer than anticipated before moving toward litigation. As a result, attorneys may not fully evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of a case until critical deadlines are approaching."An expert witness can do much more than testify," said Mercy Tolentino Steenwyk, Founder and CEO of ForensisGroup. "When brought into a matter early, experts can help attorneys understand the technical facts, identify issues that may not be immediately apparent, evaluate strengths and weaknesses and provide insight that helps shape litigation strategy. That perspective can be invaluable long before a deposition or trial."Expert witnesses frequently assist legal teams by reviewing documents, evaluating technical evidence, identifying additional areas for investigation, assessing causation and helping counsel understand industry standards, practices and methodologies relevant to the matter. Early engagement can also help attorneys determine whether additional facts are needed and whether claims or defenses are supported by available evidence.ForensisGroup has observed that urgent requests often arise when a matter expected to settle instead moves toward litigation. In other instances, attorneys may recognize late in the process that specialized expertise is needed to address technical issues or rebut opposing opinions."We are seeing more situations where attorneys need an expert very quickly," said Emily Steenwyk, Managing Director of ForensisGroup. "Fortunately, we are able to respond rapidly because of the depth of our expert network. However, the greatest value often comes when an expert is involved earlier in the process, helping counsel evaluate facts, identify gaps and prepare a stronger case from the outset."As litigation continues to involve increasingly specialized disciplines - including engineering, healthcare, environmental sciences, technology, construction, finance and business operations - the role of expert witnesses is expanding beyond testimony alone. Experts are often called upon to help attorneys analyze complex issues, evaluate evidence and understand how technical facts may influence the outcome of a case.ForensisGroup encourages legal teams to consider expert involvement as part of early case assessment whenever technical, scientific, financial, medical or industry-specific issues are present. Early analysis can help attorneys better understand the facts, evaluate potential outcomes and make more informed decisions throughout the litigation process."At its core, our mission is centered on Nothing But the Truth," added Steenwyk. "The sooner attorneys have access to reliable expertise, the sooner they can understand the facts, assess the merits of a case and make informed decisions."About ForensisGroupForensisGroup, The Expert of Experts, is a premier provider of expert witnesses, consultants and litigation support professionals with 3,000+ areas of expertise across business, engineering and construction, environmental and science, including technical, medical and financial disciplines. Since 1991, the firm has supported over 20,000 clients in more than 30,000 cases. Recognized as a Top 100 Women-Owned and Minority-Owned business in Los Angeles, ForensisGroup is committed to the truth, integrity and service anchored by its belief in Nothing But the Truth, its commitment to Excellence in Human Connection™ and its Force for Good™ initiatives. The firm won the 2025 Social Responsibility Award from The Los Angeles Business Journal and has been voted the Best Expert Provider by The National Law Journal and AM’s Best Client-Recommended Expert Service Provider for over 10 years. To learn more, visit ForensisGroup.com or call 800-555-5422.

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