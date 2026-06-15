KDP Statement on GOP Support of Disgraced Former Governor and Fugitive Matt Bevin

Today, after a scheduled hearing in former Governor Matt Bevin’s child neglect case, Kentucky Democratic Party (KDP) Chair Colmon Elridge released the following statement:



“Matt Bevin is a fugitive running from justice for abandoning his son in a foreign country. This disgrace to our Commonwealth still has lackeys in Frankfort, including representatives Stephanie Dietz, John Hodgson and Steven Doan. Just weeks ago, as a ‘favor,’ they tried to pass a bill to get him out of trouble — and block other abused Kentucky children from seeking justice for neglect in the future.



“Now, Bevin’s running mate Ralph Alvarado wants voters to ignore their shared history of corruption and send him to Congress. None of these Republicans can be trusted to do right by Kentucky’s children, especially as they continue to support the federal budget ripping food and healthcare from Kentucky families.”