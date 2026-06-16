Hightekers Group Acquires Remunance to Strengthen Rivermate’s EOR, Payroll, and Compliance Services in India

The acquisition enhances Rivermate, the Hightekers Group’s global EOR brand, with deep local expertise in EOR, global payroll, and contractor management

Remunance has built something exceptional, a business defined by quality, compliance, & genuine client care. That is exactly what we look for at Rivermate, and exactly what our clients expect from us.” — Roger Oudiz, Chairman of Rivermate

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hightekers Group, the global work infrastructure group behind Rivermate , today announced the acquisition of Remunance , one of India’s most respected Employer of Record providers.The acquisition strengthens Rivermate, the group’s global EOR brand, by expanding its local expertise, in-house operations, and service capabilities across India. Rivermate can now support customers across the full employment lifecycle, from compliant onboarding and payroll processing to statutory compliance, benefits administration, and contractor management, in a market where a credible, deeply embedded local presence is a key differentiator.Remunance is one of India’s leading EOR and payroll providers, with more than 150 international clients, eight offices, deep local employment and regulatory expertise, and ISO 27001 and Great Place to Work certifications. Its compliance rigour, payroll accuracy, service quality, and commitment to client care align closely with Rivermate’s premium, people-first approach, helping Rivermate deliver a level of local service that many global platforms cannot match.A strategic market at a defining momentThe continued expansion of Global Capability Centers (GCCs) is reinforcing India's position as a key global hub for talent and workforce operations. According to reports, GCCs added nearly 200,000 new jobs in India last year, almost double that of traditional IT services firms, and now account for an estimated 30–35% of all AI-related hiring in the country.This concentration of advanced technology roles within GCCs is fuelling rising demand for AI and technology talent from the US, Europe, Singapore, and the UAE, accelerating EOR adoption, particularly through the UAE–India hiring corridor. Additionally, companies are shifting back from maintaining local entities to EOR models to reduce compliance complexity, lower operational costs, and support leaner remote-first workforce strategies.This acquisition strengthens Rivermate’s coverage in India at a time when clients increasingly recognise the difference between providers with genuine local depth and those offering checkbox solutions. In a market often treated as high-volume and low-touch, Rivermate is now a credible alternative for end-to-end employment, payroll, and compliance: accountable, locally embedded, and built for quality.Local depth as a differentiatorCommenting on the acquisition, Roger Oudiz, Chairman of Rivermate, said: "India is one of the most important hiring markets in the world, and it deserves a provider that takes it seriously. Remunance has built something exceptional - a business defined by quality, compliance, and genuine client care. That is exactly what we look for at Rivermate, and exactly what our clients expect from us. We are proud to welcome the Remunance team into the group."The Remunance brand and its team will continue to operate independently. Existing Remunance clients will benefit from Rivermate's expanded global infrastructure, covering 180+ countries through 38 owned legal entities and a network of trusted local partners.About Hightekers GroupHightekers Group brings together Hightekers and Rivermate, two complementary brands delivering Employer of Record, Contractor of Record, payroll, and freelancer management solutions to companies and independent professionals around the world. The group operates through 38 wholly owned entities and a network of 150+ trusted partners, supporting clients and workers in 180+ countries.Rivermate website: https://rivermate.com/ Remunance website: https://remunance.com/

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