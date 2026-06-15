Legislature Passes Bill to Make Traffic Stops Safer for Both Drivers with Autism and Law Enforcement

The Massachusetts Legislature today passed legislation establishing a statewide ‘blue envelope’ program, giving motorists with autism spectrum disorder a simple, recognizable way to alert police officers to their diagnosis and help guide the interaction before it escalates.

The easily recognizable envelopes can be handed over during a traffic stop by an individual with autism whose ability to communicate is likely to be negatively affected by a stressful situation.

The outside of the blue envelope prominently notes that the person has autism spectrum disorder (ASD), along with guidance on how to effectively interact with them, while the inside features places to store their driver’s license and auto registration.

“Something as simple as a blue envelope can increase the chances that interactions with police are positive, respectful and less stressful for our neurodiverse friends, neighbors, and family members,” said Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland). “We have already seen the positive impact of blue envelopes in Massachusetts, and by making this a permanent program we are benefiting both drivers and public safety officials. I am grateful to Senator Comerford for tirelessly advocating for this important initiative, to Chairs Crighton and Rodrigues for their work on this bill, and to each of my colleagues for their support.”

“This legislation establishes practical, evidence-based protocols that will ensure clearer communication and enhanced safety during traffic stops that involve individuals with Autism,” said House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano (D-Quincy). “I want to thank Chair Arciero and my colleagues in the House, as well as our partners in the Senate, for recognizing the need for these important reforms.”

“These distinctive blue envelopes foster communication, positive interaction, and trust between people with autism spectrum disorder and our local police,” said Senator Michael J. Rodrigues (D-Westport), Chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means. “The value of these easily recognizable envelopes has already been clearly demonstrated through the successful rollout of a blue envelope program by the State Police, in yet another example of strong collaboration between the Legislature and the Healey-Driscoll administration.”

The bill—S.2565, An Act facilitating better interactions between police officers and persons with autism spectrum disorder—would codify the program, which was rolled out by the Massachusetts State Police last year after it was first proposed in the Legislature during the previous legislative session.

The Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) would be responsible for making the envelopes available to people with ASD or their parents or guardians.

“Individuals with autism and their families, law enforcement agencies, and community advocacy groups have voiced their relentless support for the ‘blue envelope’ bill, and we are thrilled to be enacting this legislation today.” said Senator Brendan P. Crighton (D-Lynn), Senate Chair of the Joint Committee on Transportation. “With this program, we are promoting better communication and safer interactions for both law enforcement and drivers with autism. Thank you to the Senate President for continuing to make this a priority, Senator Comerford for her strong advocacy, and to all those who have continued to speak out and share how impactful this program will be to them and their families.”

“This legislation addresses the unique circumstances surrounding communication between police officers and people with autism at traffic stops,” said Representative James Arciero (D-Westford), House Chair of the Joint Committee on Transportation. “It will make a meaningful difference for countless individuals with autism and their families by expanding access to tools and resources that promote better understanding, clearer communication, and improved safety during these interactions. At the same time, it provides valuable support to law enforcement officers as they carry out their duties effectively and compassionately. I would like to thank House leadership for their support of this bill, which passed the House unanimously. Ultimately, this legislation reinforces the Commonwealth’s commitment to protecting the safety, dignity, independence, and well-being of all residents.”

“Enacting the Blue Envelope Bill is a major win for the Commonwealth and for individuals living with Autism Spectrum Disorder,” said Senator Jo Comerford (D-Northampton), lead Senate sponsor of the bill. “Enshrining the Blue Envelope program in law will help ensure safer, more informed interactions during traffic stops and emergencies, making permanent a simple but powerful tool for both drivers and emergency responders. This legislative victory is a testament to the tireless advocacy of families, organizations, law enforcement, and individuals who have pushed us to act and move closer to a Commonwealth that works for everyone.”

“I want to share my gratitude to Speaker Mariano, and Chair Michlewitz for their work, and my legislative partners, Representative Garballey and Senator Comerford,” Representative Mindy Domb (D-Amherst), House sponsor of the bill. “I’d like to recognize the many advocates who have shaped and led this legislation, including disability rights organizations, law enforcement, and especially those with lived experience. UMass Amherst student Max Callahan brought this issue and its solution to the legislature, and he and his peers' expertise has been pivotal in its advancement. Max, who has autism, shared how his desire to drive was overshadowed by his concern that if he were to be pulled over, his reaction to stress could be misinterpreted as dangerous or avoidant, potentially putting him in danger. The blue envelope is a simple, common-sense solution to this challenge, one supported by law enforcement and affected individuals. This bill will increase use of this important program and strengthen the Commonwealth’s commitment to ensuring the safety, well-being, and independence of all residents.”

"The House and Senate sending the Blue Envelope bill to Governor Healey's desk today is another huge step towards providing safety and peace of mind to so many across our Commonwealth,” Representative Sean Garballey (D-Arlington), House sponsor of the bill. “I am incredibly grateful to Representative Domb for her partnership and outstanding leadership on this issue. I am also thankful to the many partners who helped pass this but especially Speaker Mariano, Chairman Michlewitz, Chairman Arciero, Senator Comerford, and all of my colleagues in the House. This work could not have been done without our partners at the Arc of Massachusetts and Sam and Ilyse Kanji and all who have been fierce advocates and champions for this common-sense legislation."

The House of Representatives and the Senate each enacted the bill today, sending it to the Governor for her signature.