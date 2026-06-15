LAS VEGAS FAMILY LAWYER AND FAMILY COURT JUDICIAL CANDIDATE JENNIFER ISSO LAUNCHES BEST FAMILY LAWYERS

Las Vegas family lawyer Jennifer Isso, founder of Best Family Lawyers Las Vegas, expands child custody and divorce legal services throughout Clark County, Nevada. Logo for Best Family Lawyers Las Vegas Law Firm

Las Vegas family lawyer Jennifer Isso expands legal services through Best Family Lawyers, bringing experience from more than 10,000 legal matters.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Family lawyer and Clark County Family Court judicial candidate Jennifer Isso announced the launch and expansion of Best Family Lawyers Las Vegas, a law firm dedicated to providing experienced representation in child custody, divorce, paternity, guardianship, child support, protective orders, and other family law matters throughout Southern Nevada.The launch comes at a time when many Las Vegas families are seeking experienced legal guidance through increasingly complex family court proceedings. Best Family Lawyers Las Vegas is focused on delivering personalized representation while helping clients navigate some of life's most challenging legal situations.With more than 10,000 legal matters handled throughout her career, Jennifer Isso brings extensive courtroom and family law experience to the firm. Her background includes representing clients in Las Vegas child custody disputes, divorce proceedings, child support cases, guardianships, paternity actions, relocation matters, and other family law litigation before the Eighth Judicial District Court in Clark County."Family law cases impact the most important parts of a person's life – their children, their future, and their financial stability," said Jennifer Isso. "Our goal is to provide strong legal advocacy while helping clients understand their options and move forward with confidence."Best Family Lawyers Las Vegas is committed to helping parents protect their rights and their relationships with their children. The firm offers representation in matters involving legal custody, physical custody, parenting time disputes, emergency custody requests, child support modifications, relocation requests, and contested divorce proceedings.The firm also assists clients seeking uncontested divorces, high-conflict custody litigation, protective orders, guardianships, and other family court matters throughout Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Boulder City, and surrounding Clark County communities.By combining extensive courtroom experience with a client-focused approach, Best Family Lawyers Las Vegas aims to make quality legal representation more accessible to families facing difficult legal challenges.For more information about Best Family Lawyers Las Vegas or to schedule a consultation, visit www.bestfamilylawyerslasvegas.com About Jennifer IssoJennifer Isso is a Las Vegas family lawyer, owner of Best Family Lawyers Las Vegas and Lowest Price Lawyers, and a candidate for Clark County Family Court Department P. Throughout her legal career, she has handled more than 10,000 legal matters and has represented clients in a wide range of family law cases involving divorce, child custody, child support, guardianship, protective orders, and related litigation throughout Southern Nevada.

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