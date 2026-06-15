StoryVid Named 2026 Best of Kentucky Winner in Business & Creative Services

The StoryVid team on location during a video production shoot in Kentucky.

Statewide recognition highlights StoryVid’s work helping Kentucky businesses turn strategy, storytelling, and video into stronger marketing assets.

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- StoryVid , a Lexington-based video production company, has been named a Best of Kentucky winner in the Business & Creative Services category of the 2026 Best of Kentucky awards, an annual statewide recognition program administered by The Guide to Kentucky.The Best of Kentucky is a reader-driven awards program recognizing top businesses and organizations across more than 20 industry and community categories. Winners are selected through a public voting process and verified by The Guide to Kentucky's editorial and compliance team. Only a small percentage of nominated Kentucky businesses receive recognition in the program."Being recognized by the Kentucky community we serve means a great deal to us," said Alex Masterson, founder and CEO of StoryVid. "We’ve focused on building a video production model that starts with business outcomes. The fact that clients and community members are responding to that approach validates everything we’ve been working toward."StoryVid has built its reputation on a reverse-engineered creative process that connects storytelling to measurable business results. The company produces commercials, social content, product videos, testimonials, brand overviews, and explainer videos for clients across retail, education, manufacturing, healthcare, and other industries throughout Kentucky.Notable client work includes a Member Appreciation Sale campaign for Feeders Pet Supply, a Louisville-headquartered pet supply retail chain, which exceeded one million YouTube views and delivered a 4.5x return on ad spend. The company also partnered with Lewis Honors College at the University of Kentucky to produce a story-driven student recruitment video that now serves as a cornerstone asset for the college's admissions and marketing efforts.Both projects earned international recognition at the 2025 Viddy Awards , where StoryVid received a Platinum Award for the Lewis Honors College recruitment video and a Gold Award for the Feeders Pet Supply campaign."Being recognized both locally and internationally in the same year is a reflection of the team we’ve built and the process we believe in," Masterson added. "We’re proud to be a Lexington company, and we’ll keep pushing to make sure the work we produce here competes at any level."About StoryVid:StoryVid is a video production company based in Lexington, Kentucky, serving clients across the state. The company specializes in strategic video built around clear business objectives, using a reverse-engineered creative process that connects storytelling with measurable outcomes. StoryVid works with organizations seeking video that drives measurable growth. Learn more at storyvid.com.About Best of Kentucky:The Best of Kentucky is an annual awards program administered by The Guide to Kentucky, a statewide publication and resource recognizing outstanding businesses and organizations across the commonwealth. Winners are selected through a reader-driven public voting process and verified by the publication's editorial and compliance team across more than 20 industry and community categories.

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