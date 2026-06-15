DPH Urges Men to Take Proactive Health Measures During Men’s Health Week

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

June 16, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is observing National Men’s Health Week (June 15-21) by encouraging men across the state to get active, practice healthy habits and schedule a visit with their doctor for health screenings.

Concluding on Father’s Day each year, Men’s Health Week aims to heighten the awareness of preventable health problems and encourage early detection and treatment of disease among men and boys.

“Men’s Health Week is a perfect reminder to commit to habits that support a stronger, healthier life,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, acting DPH director. “Small steps, like getting regular checkups, staying active, and choosing nutritious foods, can make a big difference over time. This week offers an ideal moment to start fresh and build lasting routines that help you feel your best.”

According to data compiled by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 14.2% of men in the U.S. are in fair or poor health, and only 28.3% of men meet the recommended amount of physical activity for both aerobic and muscle-strengthening activities. Additionally, 39.2% of men ages 20 and up are considered obese.

Maintaining a healthy weight and regular exercise can help reduce your risk of heart disease, which is the leading cause of death for men in South Carolina according to the most recent data available. From 2019 to 2023, men died from heart disease at a rate of 117 deaths per 100,000 population, compared to women at a rate of 54.6 deaths per 100,000.

It’s important to know the signs and symptoms of a heart attack, which can help you and/or others receive life-saving treatment more quickly in the setting of a cardiac event.

Cancer was the state’s second-leading cause of death for men in 2023. Annually, more than 15,000 men in South Carolina are diagnosed with cancer, and nearly 5,800 men die from cancer-related causes.

The most common cancers in men are prostate, lung, colorectal, urinary bladder and skin cancer. Around 39% of screenable cancers in men are diagnosed at late-stage.

Screenable cancers in men include prostate, lung and colorectal cancers. It is recommended that men get screened for colorectal cancer beginning no later than 45 years old and prostate cancer by 55 years old. If you have smoked or are currently smoking, talk to your provider about lung cancer screening.

“Regular screenings and healthy choices such as quitting smoking, limiting alcohol intake and keeping a healthy weight can reduce the risk of developing cancer and dying from cancer," said Hallie Heffner, DPH’s Cancer Prevention Coordinator.

DPH recommends the following healthy choices during Men’s Health Month:

Get moving! You should aim to get 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity a week, such as 30 minutes a day, five days a week.

If you use tobacco, quit now! Quitting has immediate health benefits, as smoking is known to cause more than 12 different types of cancer. The sooner you quit, the sooner you can reduce your risk. Get free, 24/7 quit support from the SC Tobacco Quitline where individual coaching and free nicotine replacement therapy products have helped more than 200,000 people in South Carolina quit tobacco successfully since 2006.

If you drink alcohol, do so in moderation.

Get your annual checkup this June and stick with it every year.

Learn more about hereditary health issues. Do chronic illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension or heart disease run in your family?

Additionally, men should be aware that their mental health is just as important as physical. Reduce stress where possible, recognize the signs of anxiety and depression, and seek help when needed.

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