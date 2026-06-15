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Woodworth and Bodcau Shooting Ranges to be Closed June 19 for Juneteenth Holiday

Baton Rouge, -

The Woodworth and Bodcau shooting ranges will be closed Friday (June 19) for the Juneteenth holiday. Both ranges will be open Saturday and Sunday (June 20-21) with normal hours.

The Woodworth shooting range is located at 661 Robinson Bridge Road in Woodworth. The Bodcau shooting range is located at 168 Ben Durden Road in Benton.

Information on all LDWF shooting ranges can be found at the LDWF Shooting Range webpage.

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Woodworth and Bodcau Shooting Ranges to be Closed June 19 for Juneteenth Holiday

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