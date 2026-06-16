AAPEX 2026 Announces Show Enhancements and Improved Exhibit Floor Layout

New AAPEX Forum optimizes capacity, adds new amenities, improves access to mass transit and enables attendees to efficiently engage more exhibitors

AAPEX strives for continuous improvement, and we have worked with exhibitors and buyers alike to create a plan that’s easy to navigate and fosters a high-energy business atmosphere.” — MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers Vice President of Events Liz Goad

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) announced today an improved floor plan for the exhibit halls, along with enhancements coming to the show this November. Central to the improved layout is the all-new AAPEX Forum, which optimizes the show’s exhibitor segmentation capacity, first introduced last year.Traditionally, exhibitor booths were segmented by one of a dozen overarching product or service categories; however, some supplementary sections were still needed to carry an overflow of exhibitors. The new layout for 2026, including the AAPEX Forum, enables the show to keep all exhibitors of a given section together and eliminates the need for overflow areas.The segmentation was implemented at the request of buyers who frequent the show and wanted to meet all possible suppliers in a single location – without having to traverse back and forth across the 500,000 square feet of show-floor space. It also proved beneficial to exhibitors who could more efficiently set up meetings with more prospective buyers.“The new layout was well-received among attendees; AAPEX earned the highest net promoter score (NPS), a standard measure of customer satisfaction, that it’s ever received following last year’s show,” said MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers Vice President of Events Liz Goad. “AAPEX strives for continuous improvement, and we have worked with exhibitors and buyers alike to create a plan that’s easy to navigate and fosters a high-energy business atmosphere.”The AAPEX Forum is a building adjacent to The Venetian Convention Center and connected by a provisional footbridge during the show. It provides easier access for attendees, since the AAPEX Forum has a convenient Las Vegas Monorail station and bus stop nearby. All local hotel shuttles, along with the inter-venue shuttles coordinated with the SEMA show, will pick up and drop off attendees at the AAPEX Forum.AAPEX Forum layout and new amenitiesThe AAPEX Forum will accommodate many of the show’s signature events. For example, it will host the opening reception, AAPEX general sessions, and booths for show organizers – the Auto Care Association and the MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers.AAPEX will also bring back the daily free lunch for buyers in attendance and is adding a “Buyer’s Rest Stop.” The rest stop will offer massages, coffee, other beverages and provide a place for buyers to take a break and recharge between meetings with exhibitors.The exhibitor product categories in the AAPEX Forum will include:● Accessories and lighting; and● Undercar.The Venetian Expo exhibitor layout and amenitiesJoe’s Garage is moving to Level 2 of The Venetian Expo this year. Joe’s Garage is a hallmark exhibit area that features six fully operational vehicle service bays that are used for hands-on auto technician training and new product demonstrations. Podcast Row, which provides audio booths for media partners and content creators, will be located adjacent to Joe’s Garage.The “Food Truck Pit Stop” will return to AAPEX this year; and it is also being expanded and moved to Level 2. The pit stop provides a range of cuisines for attendees to choose from, without having to leave the show and walk long distances to get a refreshment.Level 2 will also house a Media Hub, which will feature booths for the show’s media partners – and a conveniently located press conference area for exhibitors. Press conference scheduling is a value-added option for exhibitors and will be provided on a ‘first-come, first-serve’ basis with 30-minute time slots throughout the show (requests: media.relations@aapexshow.com).This year, our international pavilions and international sourcing section will return to Level 1 of The Venetian Expo, where they have historically been located.Venetian Expo Level 2 product categories:● Business services; AI; e-commerce; technology;● Diagnostics, telematics and shop management systems;● Electric vehicles (EV) and alternative fuels;● Mobile heat transfer, HVAC, and diesel emissions presented by NARSA;● Oil, lube, waxes and chemicals and the new iFlex section presented by PAMA;● Paint and body;● Remanufacturing: Sustainable Manufacturing;● Tire servicing;● Tools and equipment; and● Underhood.Venetian Expo Level 1 product categories:● International sourcing; and● International pavilions.“AAPEX continuously looks for ways to bring more buyers and exhibitors to the show and enhance the experience for everyone who attends,” said Auto Care Association Vice President of Trade Shows and Community Engagement Mark Bogdansky. “The aftermarket is a people-oriented business and AAPEX provides an annual gathering where the global automotive aftermarket can meet face-to-face.”Registration informationAftermarket professionals interested in attending may register here . The registration fee to attend AAPEX 2026 is $50 until Jun. 26, 2026. After that deadline, the registration fee grows to $75 until Sep. 25th – and $100 thereafter.Qualified vocational students, along with members of the media, are eligible to register for a complimentary pass to AAPEX.About AAPEXAAPEX unites the more than $2.3 trillion global automotive aftermarket industry and historically draws around 2,500 exhibiting companies from around the globe that display innovative products, services and technologies that keep the world’s 1.6 billion vehicles on the road. AAPEX provides advanced technical and business management training for professionals to maintain excellence and take their businesses to the next level. Industry buyers include automotive service and repair professionals, auto parts retailers, independent warehouse distributors, program groups, service chains, automotive dealers, fleet buyers and engine builders.AAPEX previously received the prestigious Trade Show Executive (TSE) award for “Fastest-Growing Gold 100 Transportation Show in 2023 by Blended Percentage of Growth.” It was also recognized by TSE as one of the 50 fastest-growing trade shows that took place in the United States in 2023, marking the second consecutive year for the event to earn its place on TSE’s Fastest 50 Class.AAPEX is a trade-only event and is closed to the general public.AAPEX is co-owned by MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers and the Auto Care Association. For more information, visit AAPEX 2025 or e-mail: info@aapexshow.com. On social media, follow AAPEX at #AAPEX26.

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